Barking assistant Thomas expects tough mid-week fixture with Rovers

Barking's Tobi Joseph and Ben O'Brien battle in the air (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking assistant manager Andre Thomas says mid-week fixtures are always special ahead of their clash with Great Wakering Rovers.

Billy Reynolds delivers a cross (pic Terry Gilbert) Billy Reynolds delivers a cross (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will welcome The Rovers to Mayesbrook Park this evening (7.45pm) as they look to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Coggeshall Town on the weekend.

Justin Gardner’s side currently sit 13th in the Bostik North league table while their opponents are three spots behind them.

“Great Wakering is going to be a tough fixture,” Thomas said.

“Midweek fixtures always have a different feel; I guess playing under the lights makes it that bit special.

Sahr Kabba on the run (pic Terry Gilbert) Sahr Kabba on the run (pic Terry Gilbert)

“We’re both looking to get a positive result after our weekend fixtures and for us it’s very important as it’s our game in hand.

“We know after this fixture the table wont lie.”

The former Clapton assistant says Barking will have to be wary of the likes of striker Shomari Barnwell and left-back Eljay Worrell.

“We’re aware of the qualities Shomari Barnwell and Eljay Worrell posses.

“We will acknowledge what they’re capable of doing but will focus on ourselves and what we need to do well.”

Thomas was however disappointed with the manner they lost to high-flying Coggeshall Town on the weekend.

Goals from Tevan Allen, Nnamdi Nwachuku and Conor Hubble sealed a comfortable 3-0 win for the Seed Growers at Mayesbrook Park.

And the assistant says they made it too easy for the promotion chasers and it was unlike the Blues.

“To lose 3-0 was disappointing but even more so in the manner we lost,” Thomas said.

“We weren’t the Barking that Coggeshall would have expected and it was probably their easiest game against us this season and for that to be a case in a home fixture doesn’t sit right.”

An injury to Jordan Peart meant a return to action after almost a year out for Billy Reynolds.

Thomas believes that was the biggest highlight of the match on Saturday seeing Reynolds return to action.

“Billy Reynolds returning to action was the positive and highlight of the weekend.

“Billy is a model professional and he looks after himself outside of football, he comes to all home and away fixtures regardless if he’s involved or not.

“He is there to support the boys and provides good tactical and technical detail to them on or off the pitch.

“He’s shown patience and remained positive.

“Obviously no one wants their teammate to pick up an injury but when Jordan Peart did, Billy was on hand to step in and showcase his quality.

“Hopefully we’ll get to see more of it this season.”