Barking look to cap off week of positive news in style as they face long trip to Soham

Sahr Kabba on the run (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking will look to finish a week of positive news for the club on a high note when they come up against Soham Town Rangers.

Billy Reynolds delivers a cross (pic Terry Gilbert) Billy Reynolds delivers a cross (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will head to Julius Martin Lane on Saturday to face Robbie Mason’s Rangers on the back of some positive news after receiving approval for their 30-year application lease at their Mayesbrook Park home.

It means the Bostik North side can start to plan for the long-term future and they aim to become the latest club to install an artificial 3G pitch.

Assistant manager Andre Thomas knows Saturday will be a tough test and says they can’t read into Soham’s position in the table.

“Soham will be difficult, regardless of their league position they always give us a good game,” said Thomas.

“They’re an honest bunch who work hard for their management team. To get a positive result we have to match their work rate. Once we do that I back our quality against anyone.”

The former Clapton assistant is also setting the benchmark high and aiming for a strong finish to the campaign.

“We want to finish strong,” he added. “Expectations inside and outside of the changing room may differ when we speak about what we consider a strong finish but overall as a club we want to finish strong by giving our all in the remaining games.

“We’ve still got to play a lot of the big boys so we have to make sure win, lose or draw we come off knowing we gave our all.”

Billy Reynolds could be in contention for a start after returning to action following almost a year out with injury.

He came on to replace left-back Jordan Peart who picked up a knock in the 54th minute of their 3-0 defeat to Coggeshall Town.

“Billy Reynolds returning to action was the positive and highlight of the weekend,” said Thomas.

“Billy is a model professional and he looks after himself outside of football. He comes to all home and away fixtures regardless if he’s involved or not.

“He is there to support the boys and provides good tactical and technical detail to them on or off the pitch.

“Obviously no one wants their teammate to pick up an injury but when Jordan Peart did, Billy was on hand to step in and showcase his quality.”