Barking look to cap off week of positive news in style as they face long trip to Soham

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 March 2019

Sahr Kabba on the run (pic Terry Gilbert)

Sahr Kabba on the run (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking will look to finish a week of positive news for the club on a high note when they come up against Soham Town Rangers.

Billy Reynolds delivers a cross (pic Terry Gilbert)Billy Reynolds delivers a cross (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will head to Julius Martin Lane on Saturday to face Robbie Mason’s Rangers on the back of some positive news after receiving approval for their 30-year application lease at their Mayesbrook Park home.

It means the Bostik North side can start to plan for the long-term future and they aim to become the latest club to install an artificial 3G pitch.

Assistant manager Andre Thomas knows Saturday will be a tough test and says they can’t read into Soham’s position in the table.

“Soham will be difficult, regardless of their league position they always give us a good game,” said Thomas.

“They’re an honest bunch who work hard for their management team. To get a positive result we have to match their work rate. Once we do that I back our quality against anyone.”

The former Clapton assistant is also setting the benchmark high and aiming for a strong finish to the campaign.

“We want to finish strong,” he added. “Expectations inside and outside of the changing room may differ when we speak about what we consider a strong finish but overall as a club we want to finish strong by giving our all in the remaining games.

“We’ve still got to play a lot of the big boys so we have to make sure win, lose or draw we come off knowing we gave our all.”

Billy Reynolds could be in contention for a start after returning to action following almost a year out with injury.

He came on to replace left-back Jordan Peart who picked up a knock in the 54th minute of their 3-0 defeat to Coggeshall Town.

“Billy Reynolds returning to action was the positive and highlight of the weekend,” said Thomas.

“Billy is a model professional and he looks after himself outside of football. He comes to all home and away fixtures regardless if he’s involved or not.

“He is there to support the boys and provides good tactical and technical detail to them on or off the pitch.

“Obviously no one wants their teammate to pick up an injury but when Jordan Peart did, Billy was on hand to step in and showcase his quality.”

Appeal after man last seen in Dagenham goes missing

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham school pays tribute to ‘a caring friend who was always smiling and laughing’

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

Firefighters tackle lorry blaze in Dagenham

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Merrielands Crescent. Picture: GARETH TYM

Jodie Chesney: Peaceful march planned in Romford to remember Dagenham teenager

Two men are now in custody, arrested on suspicion of Jodie's murder. Photo: Met Police

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

