Barking held to a goalless draw by 10-men Tilbury
PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 February 2019
Archant
Bostik North: Tilbury 0 Barking 0
Barking managed to nab themselves a point off in-form Tilbury in a goalless draw - despite the hosts going down to 10-men.
The Dockers Kris Newby was sent off in the 71st minute at Chadfields but the Blues failed to capitalise on their advantage.
Manager Justin Gardner handed new signing Nana Boakye-Yiadom his debut for the club by naming him in the starting line-up for the Bostik North clash.
They both had chances but neither side could find the goal that would bag them the three points.
The Blues will now head to Dereham Town on Saturday as they look to build on their back-to-back draws.
Tilbury: Madden, Boswell, Ramsey, Newby, Phillips, Salami, Anderson (Sykes 58), Barton, Gilbey, Spooner, Smith.
Unused subs: Burgess, Froud, Paxman, Akins.
Joseph Burgess
Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Cosson, Bruce, Peart, O’Brien, Seymour, Joseph (Osadebe 77), Boakye-Yiadom (Ogunwamide 64), Kamara, Russell.
Unused subs: Darboe, Elsom, Reynolds.