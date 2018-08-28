Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking held to a goalless draw by 10-men Tilbury

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 February 2019

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Bostik North: Tilbury 0 Barking 0

Barking managed to nab themselves a point off in-form Tilbury in a goalless draw - despite the hosts going down to 10-men.

The Dockers Kris Newby was sent off in the 71st minute at Chadfields but the Blues failed to capitalise on their advantage.

Manager Justin Gardner handed new signing Nana Boakye-Yiadom his debut for the club by naming him in the starting line-up for the Bostik North clash.

They both had chances but neither side could find the goal that would bag them the three points.

The Blues will now head to Dereham Town on Saturday as they look to build on their back-to-back draws.

Tilbury: Madden, Boswell, Ramsey, Newby, Phillips, Salami, Anderson (Sykes 58), Barton, Gilbey, Spooner, Smith.

Unused subs: Burgess, Froud, Paxman, Akins.

Joseph Burgess

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Cosson, Bruce, Peart, O’Brien, Seymour, Joseph (Osadebe 77), Boakye-Yiadom (Ogunwamide 64), Kamara, Russell.

Unused subs: Darboe, Elsom, Reynolds.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking held to a goalless draw by 10-men Tilbury

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Estate agents denies claim that ex-employee carried out data breach

The Chadwell Heath branch of Your Move, which was investigated following allegations of a data breach. Picture: Google Streetview.

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

West Ham’s Top Dec is a match for leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Adam Lallana (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

School Sport: Plenty for Robert Clack pupils to cheer

Robert Clack's year seven football team hosted the Anne Frank Gymnasium School from Germany recently
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists