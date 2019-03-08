Barking boss Gardner felt his side deserved something at Tooting

Abs Seymour shapes to shoot (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner felt his side deserved something for their efforts as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at high-flying Tooting & Mitcham United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking's Daniel Flemming (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking's Daniel Flemming (pic Terry Gilbert)

Goals from David Castanho and Danny Bassett sealed the three points for the hosts, despite an equaliser from Daniel Flemming for the Blues at The Campus Society Stadium.

And the Barking boss praised home goalkeeper James Shaw as he felt he was the difference in the Isthmian League South Central clash.

"Before the game we said and knew it was going to be a tough match, but if I'm honest we should have definitely left there with a point, if not the win," he said.

"Abs (Seymour) has hit the inside of the post twice, their goalkeeper pulled off some magnificent saves and he was named man of the match, so if you know about football that just tells you the story.

Abs Seymour is denied by Tooting keeper James Shaw (pic Terry Gilbert) Abs Seymour is denied by Tooting keeper James Shaw (pic Terry Gilbert)

"We also had a man sent off with 25 minutes to go."

You may also want to watch:

Former Billericay Town manager Gardner was full of praise for his squad and the way they played despite the loss, adding: "I feel apart from their second goal, which was the only mistake we made in the game, I was over the moon with the performance.

"As a manager you can only ask players to perform to the best of their abilities and follow the instructions that have been asked of them and I felt they did that.

"Their goalkeeper got man of the match, so it's not like I can say we need to take more of our chances, sometimes you come up against goalkeepers who have a good game and it is what it is.

"I left there very pleased, just frustrated for the players that we didn't get something out of the game because their efforts deserved that."

Barking signed midfielder Steven Sardinha from Leatherhead ahead of the clash and he came off the bench in the 66th minute.

"I put a seven-dayer in for him at Leatherhead after we lost Ryan Mallett as I felt it was an area we needed to strengthen and was pleased to get a player from a higher level," said Gardner.

"On the basis of signing him he already had a family engagement where he wasn't going to be around for a week, so he will not be involved for the next few games, but we knew that."