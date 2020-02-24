Barking boss Gardner pleased to see his side take their chances

Dumebi GB-Dumaka is beaten to the ball

Barking manager Justin Gardner was pleased that his side took their chances as they sealed a 2-1 win over fellow play-off chasing rivals Tooting & Mitcham United.

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking

Goals from Michael Dixon and Dumebi GB-Dumaka sealed the three points for the Blues despite an early goal from the visitors Dan Williams at Mayesbrook Park.

And the boss felt it was a much-deserved victory that saw them move up to ninth in the Isthmian South Central league table.

"We've played them twice earlier In the season and they were both close encounters, and Saturday was as well, but we were the better team in my opinion and I think we got it tactically spot on.

"In the last couple of games where we played them we played well but we just didn't take our chances.

Dumebi GB-Dumaka is congratulated by teammates

"In the first match their goalkeeper got man of the match, second game we missed great opportunities, and in this game we took our chances and we could have had more."

"It was a pleasing performance, performances are always pretty good, so we're not concerned about that but we took our chances and scored our goals at the right times in a game that was very difficult because of the wind."

The former Billericay Town manager praised Michael Dixon, Dumebi GB-Dumaka, and Max Bradford for their performances.

"Michael is our top goalscorer at the moment, Didi has made nine starts and got four goals.

"We went quite brave, played two strikers on Saturday and tinkered with the formation a bit, and it paid off as Michael was superb.

"He scored one and set up the other goal.

"Max was our man of the match as he was superb in the middle of the park."

He also revealed they were down to bare bones in defence ahead of the clash.

"Joe Bruce and Dan Flemming were unavailable, but we had to force Dan to play really through injury, and it backfired so he had to be substituted after 15 minutes as he aggravated his hamstring even more.

"We had to do a re-shuffle at that point when we were 1-0 down, so it was difficult, but credit to the boys they rolled up their sleeves and stuck to the game plan."