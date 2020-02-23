Search

Barking seal vital victory over Tooting & Mitcham

PUBLISHED: 09:44 23 February 2020

Barking's Michael Dixon on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking's Michael Dixon on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Isthmian South Central: Barking 2 Tooting & Mitcham United 1

Barking bounced back to winning ways in the Isthmian South Central with a vital 2-1 victory over Tooting & Mitcham United to move up to ninth in the league table.

Goals from Michael Dixon and Dumebi GB-Dumaka sealed the three points for the Blues despite an early goal from the visitors Dan Williams at Mayesbrook Park.

The Terrors Williams opened the scoring in the sixth minute of play to get his side off to a strong start but it didn't last too long as striker Dixon levelled the score in the 27th minute.

They went into the half-time held at 1-1 with everything to play for in the second-half.

Dumebi GB-Dumaka then found the back of the net to give Justin Gardner's men a 2-1 lead with 20 minutes left to play.

The Blues held on for the win and will now look to build on that result as they continue pushing towards the play-off places.

Barking: Agboola, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu, Flemming (Seymour 16), Hayes, Ashman, Bradford, GB-Dumaka, Dada (Palmer 89), Dixon (Sardinha 90).

Unused subs: Artmeladze and Dadson.

Tooting & Mitcham United: Shaw, Hamlin, Daly, Coleman, Bassett, Odusanya, Ilic (Mezini 80), Williams, Douglas, Cani (Gitau Eneremadu 80), Garvey-Williams (Morgan-Griffiths 73).

Dagenham shop owner fined for unlicensed street trading

Mafowurosere Foods on Heathway, Dagenham was fined for unlicensed street trading. Picture: LBBD

Barking shop fined for illegally selling watermelons on street

Express Food & Wine in London Road, Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Quarter of Barking and Dagenham’s City Hall-funded affordable homes are complete, figures reveal

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbings in Dagenham and Barking

Crime scenes are in place. Picture: Met Police

‘I want justice’: Victim speaks out after attack by schoolboy in Dagenham

The victim of an alleged assault in Dagenham Heathway has spoken out. Picture: Google

