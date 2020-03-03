Barking under-16s boss says first team should keep eyes on his players after cup win

Barking under-16s manager Craig Cordice says the club's first team should be keeping tabs on his players after they bagged a spot in the Eastern Junior Alliance League's Chairman's Plate final.

The Blues sealed a 3-1 victory over St Ives in the semi-final thanks to a brace from Besnik Gojani and a solo effort from Jakub Dobrzynsdi.

And the manager insists he has some great talent among his squad that are drumming up plenty of interest after having a successful season so far as they also sit top of the league.

"In an ideal world it would be for them to progress into the first team, but I think they'll go into the under-23s first," Cordice said.

"I personally think there is enough talent for some of them to go into the first team now. he first team should definitely keep an eye on these young talents.

"They are talented, a lot of clubs are looking at them. I've had Aston Villa and a number of clubs looking at a few of them."

The manager was delighted with the character and effort shown in the semi-final victory in St Ives after the long journey.

He added: "They played really well, we kept the ball well, I gave them some instructions and we started out with a 4-2-3-1 and we scored in the first half.

"We had a few more chances to score in the first half, then second half we played against the wind, and we went to a 4-1-2-1-2 which I don't think stunned them.

"Their goalkeeper was outstanding, he made some really crucial saves, and then in the 75th minute they had a free-kick on the edge of our box and wind assisted but they took a superb free-kick which went in.

"We then scored two goals in the last 15 minutes, but to be fair we were all over them. We kept possession really well and we defended as well as attacked as a unit."

The Barking youngsters will be looking to bag silverware in the league and cup, although they are yet to discover who their opponents will be in the final and when it will be played.

"We're top of the league as well, we've drawn once and haven't lost any yet, and we have two games in hand," added COrdice.

"We're on a winning streak at the moment, which is a good thing. We'd appreciate as much support from Barking as possible."