Barking boss Gardner eager to lose the sour taste against Uxbridge

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 February 2020

Giovanni Palmer leads a Barking attack (pic Terry Gilbert)

Giovanni Palmer leads a Barking attack (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is looking to put the sour taste from the controversial defeat to Hanwell Town behind them when they face Uxbridge this weekend.

Barking's Ricky Tarbard receives a silver tankard to mark his 200th senior appearance (pic Terry Gilbert)Barking's Ricky Tarbard receives a silver tankard to mark his 200th senior appearance (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues make the trip to the Honeycroft on Saturday to come up against the third-placed Isthmian League South Central side as they look to right two wrongs.

When they played the Reds on January 21, Barking suffered a late 2-1 defeat after conceding a 92nd-minute goal to Mahlondo Martin, while they lost 1-0 to Hanwell last weekend after a 'soft penalty' in the second half.

"We only played them three or four weeks ago and that was another game that was quite sour as they scored with the last kick of the game to win it," Gardner said.

"They're in tremendous form, it's another tough game, but if we perform like we did Saturday we shouldn't lose the game - as long as we have a strong referee.

"If we can also be a bit more clever in front of goal, I'm sure we'll come away with the rewards that our performance deserves, but it will be a tough game.

"We go into it not being favourites and the onus is on Uxbridge to come at us being at home."

Barking are currently in the midst of a tricky run of fixtures against play-off contending teams.

But the boss insists the important games only matter if they have a good standard of officials on the back of the defeat to Hanwell Town at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

"It's an important period for us as we're playing against teams above us, but if we're not going to get strong referees, in terms of not giving anything soft away it may be costly," said Gardner.

"Losing on that decision was upsetting, I wouldn't mind if our player has gone to the ground and touched the player's leg, but for a player to run for the ball against their striker he can't run with his arms by his side.

"He's gone down easily, so I'm very frustrated by that, but we've got to move forward and take the positives.

"As I said to the players as a manager I can only look you in the eyes and ask you to perform and carry out the instructions that I set, and apart from being cute in front of goal they did that."

