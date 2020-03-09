Barking boss Gardner believes everything is in Uxbridge's favour

Jack Hayes of Barking scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking manager Justin Gardner believes everything is in favour of the hosts Uxbridge when the two side's meet this evening.

Tempers flare after a foul on Michael Dixon of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 Tempers flare after a foul on Michael Dixon of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

The Blues will make the trip to Honeycroft for a 7.45pm kick-off after the fixture was re-arranged due to being postponed thanks to a waterlogged pitch a few weeks back.

Boss Gardner feels making the long trip on a Tuesday evening after work makes it an even tougher fixture against the fifth place outfit.

"I think they're doing extremely well, they're fifth in the league I don't think anyone would have tipped them to be there at the beginning of the season, so they're in a great position.

"Make no mistake about it, it's going to be a very tough order for us to travel there on a Tuesday, people will have to leave work early as it's an 80 mile round trip for us.

"We're going into the unknown, I've been to their ground, and I don't think any of our players have so all the pressure and expectations are on Uxbridge.

"We obviously have our own expectations and will try living up to them, if it was a Saturday I would have felt it was more of an even kill, but everything plays into their hands on a Tuesday night."