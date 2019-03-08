Barking set to play last home fixture on grass

Abs Seymour holds off a Basildon rival (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking will play their last-ever match on grass at Mayesbrook Park when they welcome high-flying Aveley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ola Ogunwamide on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Ola Ogunwamide on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will host The Millers this evening (7.45pm) in their final home fixture of the 2018/19 season.

The pitch will then be converted to a 3G during the summer months ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

“It's the last ever game to be played on grass at Mayesbrook Park, as you know we're going to 3G in a few weeks time,” boss Justin Gardner said.

“It's our last home game and we're the only team playing, so with Aveley's crowd and our home crowd, we should have a decent turnout.”

The former Aveley manager Gardner says his former club are in frightening form heading into the clash after beating AFC Sudbury 6-0 on Good Friday.

“It's against my old club, who are in a rich vein of form at the moment, it's frightening at the moment but it's no surprise with their front three.

“The front three would walk into any team in the league really.”

“It will be an exciting game and we'll have to contain their firepower to stand any chance of getting something out of the game.”