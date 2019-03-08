Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking fall to Aveley in last home fixture

PUBLISHED: 08:15 24 April 2019

Barking players walk off the pitch (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking players walk off the pitch (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Bostik North: Barking 0 Aveley 2

Barking suffered a narrow 2-0 defeat to high-flying Aveley in the final-ever match on grass at Mayesbrook Park last night.

Two first-half goals from Sam Bantick sealed the three points for The Millers and put them back in second-place heading into the final day of the season.

The Mayesbrook Park pitch will now be converted to a 3G during the summer months ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Former Heybridge Swifts striker Bantick opened the scoring in the 29th minute as he headed home an Alexander Akrofi cross from the left flank.

Two minutes before half-time Aveley were awarded a penalty and up stepped Bantick who dispatched it from the sport for his second of the match.

The two sides then played out a goalless second-half.

Justin Gardner's Barking will now travel away to Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday for their final match of the 2018/19 season.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, O'Brien, McQueen, Cosson, Joseph (Elsom 74), Seymour, Teniola (Reynolds 85), Kamara (Ogunwamide 69), Boakye-Yiadom.

Unused subs: Roult and Fisher.

Aveley: Hughes, Mead, Mvemba, Witherspoon, Gibbs, Cross, Raad (Berkane 61), Love, Richardson, Bantick (Vaughan 80), Akrofi (Freeman 76).

Unused subs: Bailey-Dennis and Johnson.

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager

Kane was last seen on April 11. Pic: Family handout

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ Barking volunteer with a gift for storytelling

Sid passed away at the age of 94. Picture: ERIC FEASEY

Barking and Dagenham pledges £38million to spruce up housing stock

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager

Kane was last seen on April 11. Pic: Family handout

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ Barking volunteer with a gift for storytelling

Sid passed away at the age of 94. Picture: ERIC FEASEY

Barking and Dagenham pledges £38million to spruce up housing stock

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking fall to Aveley in last home fixture

Barking players walk off the pitch (pic Terry Gilbert)

Dagenham fire destroys lean to

A lean to was destroyed during a fire in Dagenham. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Barking and Dagenham Council’s volunteer appeal for looked after children project

Maureen Worby. Picture: LBBD

Cricket: Essex lose out to injury-hit Surrey

Alastair Cook of Essex leaves the field having been dismissed during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Kia Oval on 23rd April 2019

Barking set to play last home fixture on grass

Abs Seymour holds off a Basildon rival (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists