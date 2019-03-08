Barking fall to Aveley in last home fixture

Bostik North: Barking 0 Aveley 2

Barking suffered a narrow 2-0 defeat to high-flying Aveley in the final-ever match on grass at Mayesbrook Park last night.

Two first-half goals from Sam Bantick sealed the three points for The Millers and put them back in second-place heading into the final day of the season.

The Mayesbrook Park pitch will now be converted to a 3G during the summer months ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Former Heybridge Swifts striker Bantick opened the scoring in the 29th minute as he headed home an Alexander Akrofi cross from the left flank.

Two minutes before half-time Aveley were awarded a penalty and up stepped Bantick who dispatched it from the sport for his second of the match.

The two sides then played out a goalless second-half.

Justin Gardner's Barking will now travel away to Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday for their final match of the 2018/19 season.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, O'Brien, McQueen, Cosson, Joseph (Elsom 74), Seymour, Teniola (Reynolds 85), Kamara (Ogunwamide 69), Boakye-Yiadom.

Unused subs: Roult and Fisher.

Aveley: Hughes, Mead, Mvemba, Witherspoon, Gibbs, Cross, Raad (Berkane 61), Love, Richardson, Bantick (Vaughan 80), Akrofi (Freeman 76).

Unused subs: Bailey-Dennis and Johnson.