Barking manager Gardner: I will prepare for Basildon like any other league fixture

Ola Ogunwamide cuts inside as Jack Roult goes on the overlap (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking’s Justin Gardner insists his side will treat their game at Basildon United like every other, despite having not much left to play for in the Bostik North.

Barking's Ola Ogunwamide and Mildenhall's Andrew Camilo-Tayaca give chase (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking's Ola Ogunwamide and Mildenhall's Andrew Camilo-Tayaca give chase (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will make the short trip to The Ho Ho Stadium to take on the mid-table Bees on Saturday as they look to end a four-game winless run.

Although the manager knows it will be a tough test especially after the Bees picked up a 2-1 win away to Soham Town Rangers last weekend.

“Same as every game, we want to win every game, circumstances are sometimes out of your hands though,” the 38-year-old said.

“Basildon got a good win at the weekend so they'll be bubbly, but with any opposition we have to be at our best and follow the details. When we do that I'm more confident of us getting the result than not.”

The former Aveley manager says preparation will remain the same with only three matches left to play this campaign.

“I wouldn't say I'm preparing for it any different than I usually would, we prepare the same way, try defend the same way,” he said.

“We're not going gung-ho or anything, we will set up like we're playing for something.

“I think that's a dangerous precedent to follow as that's not good practice.

“It will be a good game, as I think we're five points ahead of them, so it should be a good game.”

Gardner was keen to heap praise on youngster Ola Ogunwamide for his recent form after netting in their 1-1 draw with Mildenhall Town last weekend.

“It's his first season at this level, we took him from Woodford Town earlier in the season,” he added.

“Ability-wise I think he has the ability to play at a good level, but when you step up to any level, you always have to adapt to that level.

“Knowing when to take a man on and knowing when you've got time on the ball, they're all the things he has to improve on.

“When he does those things he's unplayable, but obviously with a young player at this level, they do have dips in form.

“He's been one of our better players in the last few games, he was man of the match against Grays and he was probably our best player on Saturday as well.”

Barking will then host Aveley at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday evening in their final home fixture of the campaign.