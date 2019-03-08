Search

Barking boss Gardner says Bees win was fully deserved

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 April 2019

Ben O'Brien heads goalwards for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Ben O'Brien heads goalwards for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking manager Justin Gardner felt his side fully deserved a 1-0 victory over Basildon United on Saturday.

Ola Ogunwamide attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)Ola Ogunwamide attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

An 86th minute striker from substitute Nana Boakye-Yiadom sealed the three points for the Blues at The Ho Ho Stadium.

And the boss was pleased with his side's second-half performance after an fairly even first-half.

“When we had about seven or eight games left I said we have some tough fixtures and that was the only one where we probably should be expecting to get something from it.

“That didn't really change when we went into the game, the only difference was they had a great result the week before, and we drew.

Alex Teniola and Ryan Cosson put Emmanuel Olajide under pressure (pic Terry Gilbert)Alex Teniola and Ryan Cosson put Emmanuel Olajide under pressure (pic Terry Gilbert)

“First-half there wasn't much to talk about, it was really hot and it wasn't a great spectacle.

“Second-half I changed the tactics, made a substitution and we dominated, and I think it was a fair result that we won the game.

“Their goalkeeper pulled off some decent saves, we opened them up a fair few times in the second-half.

“First-half was even, the second-half we dominated and that's why we deserved to get the winner.”

Former Hornchurch man Boakye-Yiadom came on for Ola Oguwamide and made an instant impact to help guide Barking to victory.

“I held Nana because he obviously had a hamstring injury a few weeks ago, he didn't pull it, he just tweaked it but we had to make sure that was right.

“When I brought him off the bench, I read how the game was going, and I did feel he would contribute and he did exactly that.

“It was good to see him amongst the goals again; I think that's six goals in ten games for us.”

