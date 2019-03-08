Search

Barking boss Gardner says individual errors continue to cost his side

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 April 2019

Rashid Kamara brings the ball under control (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking manager Justin Gardner says individual errors cost them for the third consecutive game as they drew 2-2 with Grays Athletic.

Ola Ogunwamide is foiled (pic Terry Gilbert)Ola Ogunwamide is foiled (pic Terry Gilbert)

Jacob Hutchinson grabbed a brace in the first-half for Jim Cooper’s side while Rashid Kamara and Abs Seymour both netted to get a share of the spoils at Parkside Stadium.

But boss Gardner says his side must stop conceding sloppy goals as it’s becoming increasingly frustrating.

“It was individual errors that cost us on Saturday; both goals were individual errors by the centre-backs, which are very frustrating,” the former Aveley boss said.

“For majority of the season, 60 to 70 we haven’t been conceding goals with errors, but in the last three games we’ve had a series of them.

“We need to clear our lines and defend better instead of taking an extra touch or trying to play it back to the goalkeeper.

“It’s very frustrating as a manager as there is nothing you can do; all you can do is drop players.”

Grays opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Hutchinson, but only three minutes later Kamara equalised for the Blues, that didn’t last long though as Hutchinson struck again in the 22nd minute.

Barking captain Seymour netted seven minutes into the second-half and Gardner felt his side should have gone on to win the game from that point.

“It’s also frustrating as people did play very well on Saturday and we should have gone on to win the game.

“On reflection in the first-half, Grays deserved to go with a lead, but saying that we did miss a couple of chances.

“Alex Teniola could have had two, but second-half we dominated.

“There was some good defending from Grays and their goalkeeper pulled off a few good saves.”

