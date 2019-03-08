Barking boss Gardner says first-half display cost his side

Barking manager Justin Gardner says his side’s poor first-half display left them with too much to do as they nabbed a 1-1 draw against Mildenhall Town.

The visitors took the lead with only 16 minutes gone through Luke Butcher's stunning right-footed volley, which flew past the right hand of Tim Brown.

And the home side were reduced to 10 men five minutes before the interval when Jack Edwards was given his marching orders by the referee.

They were back on level terms just six minutes into the second half, though, as Ola Ogunwamide found the net.

“We had some stern words at half-time, which I haven't had to do too much this season, as I was very disappointed with the first-half,” Gardner said.

“In the second-half you would have thought they had 10-men rather than us, but I felt we left ourselves too much work to do, baring in mind we had a man sent off.

“Even before the man got sent off we should have been three or four nil up, Alex Teniola missed two good chances, and a few others missed chances.

“We should have been out of sight before the sending off then it wouldn't have been too difficult to win.

“I suppose putting things into perspective, going down to 10-men with 65 to 70 minutes to play; to dominate the second-half is a positive.”

The boss did however say it was pleasing to see a positive second-half performance after being 1-0 down against a team fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Bostik North.

“At that stage in the game it was always going to be an uphill battle, they obviously had the lead and they're fighting for their lives at the bottom, so at that point it wasn't looking too good.”

Although, the 38-year-old felt the decision to send Edwards off was incorrect, and believed a yellow would have been more justified.

“Everyone including their manager, the linesman and their players said at worst it was a yellow card.

“For the life of me I'm not sure how the referee thought it was a red, we film our games, but from that angle you can't really see as there is too many people in away – that's disappointing as we won't be able to appeal it.

“I think it was the wrong decision, there was not one bad tackle in the game and it's not like he made a bad tackle beforehand, and I think the referee went on the guy's scream.”