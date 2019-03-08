Boss Gardner wants players to play for their futures at Barking in final few fixtures

Jack Edwards challenges for a header (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is urging his players to stake their claim for a squad place for next season.

Rashid Kamara takes on the Grays defence (picc Terry Gilbert) Rashid Kamara takes on the Grays defence (picc Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will welcome Bostik North strugglers Mildenhall Town to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to end a three-game winless run.

And boss Gardner is determined for his side to show why they should be at the club ahead of their proposed new 3G pitch being installed in the summer.

“Players are playing for their futures if I’m honest as I don’t want players who have done really well and now we can’t get into the play-offs so they’ve taken their foot off the gas,” he said.

“I want players who will still grind out results.”

The former Billericay Town manager expects a tough test, as The Hall currently sit bottom of the table with four games left.

“It’s going to be another tough game, even more so than Saturday as it’s against a team that is fighting for survival and to stay in the league,” he added.

“Grays and ourselves can’t really go any further in terms of trying to win anything or having to worry about looking over our shoulders.

“Saturday will be a game where one team has something to fight for and play for and we’ve got to try improving thinking of next season.”

Ricky Cornish’s Mildenhall sit one point behind Romford and seven off Witham Town but Gardner insists he only cares about his side’s fortunes instead of doing other teams a favour.

“I’m not interested in doing anyone favours, I’m only interested in doing what’s best for Barking, and that is us trying to get a win,” he said.

“If that helps someone and they take pleasure in that, that’s up to them, I’m not going on the pitch to help other teams.

“Barking is my priority. I’m looking to finish the season strong, as it’s easy to have decent players when the team is doing well, but you want players who will grind out results when things aren’t going right for you or you’re not working as hard as you should.

“Those are the type of players you want around you. When you have tough days at the office or go away from home they’re the players that are going to get you results.”