Barking boss Gardner wants to reward supporters

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 September 2019

Barking head coach Adam Flemming, manager Justin Gardner and assistant manager Mark Dacey (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking manager Justin Gardner wants to start rewarding the Blues supporters for travelling the country while they've been unable to play home matches.

They return home to Mayesbrook Park this evening (7.45pm) for their first home match in the Isthmian South Central this season as they welcome Waltham Abbey.

Boss Gardner is under no illusions of the test they will pose for his side on the back of their 1-1 draw with Ashford Town on Saturday.

"We've only had one game there so it will be nice to have some home games now and hopefully reward all our fans who have travelling all over the country to watch us with all these away games.

"Let's make no mistake about it, we're playing against a team that is in a financially better position than us in Waltham Abbey, obviously much higher than us in the league so it's going to be a tough game.

"We're going to have to raise our level by a ten-fold after Saturday to expect anything out of the game."

The former Aveley boss admitted he was disappointed with just a point away to Ashford and will be making changes to the starting line-up.

"I was disappointed if I'm honest, I thought we missed out in terms of getting points, and on the back of that there will be changes made for the next game.

"I wasn't happy at all with it.

"Nothing, one positive was we crdated loads of chances, but it was the same old story that we hit the crossbar and hit the post.

"Missing one on one and the goalkeeper saving shots from inside the six yard area where we should be scoring.

"It is a positive that we're creating chances but we're not converting them and something has to be done about that."

