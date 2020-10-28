Barking end Waltham Abbey’s unbeaten start to the new season

Barking goalkeeper Manny Agboola catches a Westfield corner (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Archant

Isthmian South Central: Barking 3 Waltham Abbey 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking pulled off a shock upset as they sealed a 3-0 victory over unbeaten Waltham Abbey at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Albie Sheehan-Cozen, Michael Tweed, and Junior Luke sealed the three points for the Blues to make it back-to-back wins in the Isthmian South Central.

Sheehan-Cozens opened the scoring for Justin Gardner’s men in the 16th minute of play before Tweed doubled their advantage four minutes later to put the hosts in control.

They took a 2-0 lead into the break and then added a third through former Hornchurch man Junior Luke in the 61st minute to put them out of sight.

You may also want to watch:

Barking will now turn their attentions to the FA Trophy after a big week in the league as they host Sittingbourne on Saturday.

The winners of the third qualifying round tie will bag £3,750 in prize money and put themselves in the hat for the next round while the losers walk away with £1,000.

Barking: Agboola, Tarbard, Dillon, Sheehan-Cozens, Flemming, Hayes, Owusu, Tweed (Tshilumba-Djella 80), Westerndorf (GB-Dumaka 74), Anau, Luke (Palmer 86).

Unused subs: Dadson and Bradford.

Waltham Abbey: Jorgensen, Twumasi, Daniel, Joseph-Baker, Dear (Daveney 45), Fraser-Allen, Koranteng, Holland (McKenzie 73), Hallett, Simms,

Unused subs: Rosetti and Clark.