Barking boss Gardner set to rotate squad for Trophy clash

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 October 2019

Michael Dixon gives chase (pic Terry Gilbert)

Michael Dixon gives chase (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking manager Justin Gardner is set to rotate his squad for their Velocity Trophy clash with Waltham Abbey.

Jordan Peart is through on goal (pic Terry Gilbert)Jordan Peart is through on goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will make the short trip to Isthmian South Central rivals The Abbotts this evening (Tuesday 7.45pm) for a group stage match in the Trophy.

Barking have won their two previous clashes and will hope to go one step closer to progressing into the next stage of the cup competition.

"We've got an FA Trophy game on Saturday, and we got a few knocks on Saturday due to players putting their bodies on the line, so those players we'll have to nurse and probably will be rested on Tuesday.

"At the same time we need to keep the squad healthy as everyone is going to play apart.

"We're hoping to have Ryan Mallett back fit on Tuesday so he can get some valuable minutes.

"We'll be looking to give some of the players that haven't had many minutes lately some game time to get them up to speed.

"We need everyone as if someone gets injured we don't want someone who isn't match fit coming in.

"I don't normally do this as I normally have the next game in mind but we have to have one eye on Trophy due the importance of the money to the club."

He is hoping attacker Junior Dadson can continue his prolific form if he decided to stick with him in the team.

"He's got five goals in his last three games," Gardner said.

"When I signed Junior this is what I knew I was going to get, he's not doing anything that is surprising me, and to be honest I don't even think he's fully fit yet.

"He's in good form at the moment so long may it continue, it's just a shame as if he was fully fit at the start of the season I'm sure we would have picked up more results than what we have.

"He had a bad injury in pre-season and only in the last three games has he got valuable minutes.

"It's not just him though as Michael Dixon has come in and been massive for us, Sheri as well, Johnny Ashman has been outstanding for us and then we have the unsung heroes like Abs Seymour and Sam Owusu's who put their bodies on the line for the team.

"In defence Jordan Peart coming back has been massive for us."

He added: "If we play like we did Saturday you expect more results than not, so that is what I expect really."

