Barking boss Gardner says full credit must go to players after Westfield upset

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 October 2019

Ricky Tarbard and Johnny Ashman in action (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner wanted to give his players 'full credit' after they knocked unbeaten league leaders Westfield off top spot.

Junior Dadson's effort is on target (pic Terry Gilbert)Junior Dadson's effort is on target (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues picked up a 2-0 victory against Westfield at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday thanks to a brace from attacker Junior Dadson.

That win moved Gardner's men up to 13th in the Isthmian South Central and made it four consecutive wins in all competitions.

"It was a massive shock, I suppose my players wanted to rip up the form book, and the players have to take full credit really as a collective not just the starting 11," he said.

"Not having a mid-week game helped us as well, as we were able to focus on the two training sessions and the game on Saturday.

Michael Dixon is about to be fouled (pic Terry Gilbert)Michael Dixon is about to be fouled (pic Terry Gilbert)

"To be fair our whole training session was most likely for players boring as it was all about how we were going to play out of possession.

"I feel we have been doing the right things in possession and we've been doing that for quite a while now.

"Full credit to the players as they've soaked up that information and it was 99 per cent perfect on Saturday, that's probably me being harsh as well, as it was a faultless performance.

"We didn't put a foot wrong defensively and attacking wise we could have scored a few more goals but their goalkeeper pulled off a few good saves."

The former Billericay Town boss was delighted for everyone at the club after that result.

"To beat the team that has won every single game and put 17 goals past the opposition in their last three games, for them to not score, us to win 2-0 and keep a clean sheet is a mammoth performance.

"A performance in which I was pleased for my management team, the supporters, and everyone at the club.

"I'm sure before kick-off they were wondering what kind of score line it would be."

He added: "The ability has always been there, but it was just the mental strength I have questioned this season.

"We've now won our last four games and we're on the right road, so Saturday was a massive result for us."

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Revealed: Where the 585 crashes happened in Barking and Dagenham last year

Valence Avenue is one of the crash hotspot locations. Picture: Ken Mears

Jodie Chesney: Thousands of pounds raised by #ForJodie thanks to Harold Hill to Dagenham sponsored walk

#ForJodie Sponsored Walk at Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue. Organisers and helpers before the walkers arrived, with Scouts district commissioner Barking & Dagenham Adrian Sinclair (Front row second from left), Group Scout leader 4th Barking & Dagenham Lance Horsey (third from right) and group Scout leader 10th/18th Barking & Dagenham Julie Salter (second from the right). Picture: Melissa Page

Men jailed for violent Barking robbery that saw shopkeeper strangled

Alin-Viorel Dimofti and Cristi-Adi Mandi have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

