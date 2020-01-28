Barking boss Gardner delighted with response in Westfield win

Barking manager Justin Gardner was delighted with the response from his side as they sealed a 1-0 win at leaders Westfield on Saturday.

Johnny Ashman decides whether to shoot or cross (pic Terry Gilbert) Johnny Ashman decides whether to shoot or cross (pic Terry Gilbert)

A first-half strike from Junior Dadson sealed the three points for the Blues to move them back up to seventh while their opponents slipped to third.

The boss was most pleased with the result following a 2-1 defeat to Uxbridge in midweek after a 92nd-minute goal.

"It was a great response from Tuesday where we conceded in the final seconds," Gardner said.

"As I said last week, it was a sink or swim situation, backs against the walls before kick-off as we were going up against a team that has only lost twice in the league all season, once to us at home, and won their last seven games comfortably and were top of the league.

"On paper it looked a very slim chance of us getting anything out of the game, but we prepared really well, set up well and I guess we picked the right players for the opposition.

"We were very worthy winners, their goalkeeper got man of the match from a Westfield point of view if you look on their Twitter, and I think that was the right decision.

"Although to be honest all 22 players on the pitch and even the substitutes that came on could have got it as it was a really good game."

The former Aveley manager felt there could have been more goals in the contest but both goalkeepers and defences were solid, adding: "It was only 1-0, but it could have been many more if it wasn't for both goalkeepers, we even cleared a couple off the line but we scored a good goal at the right time.

"We could have had two or three before that, but their goalkeeper made some outstanding saves.

"It was a faultless display and we got our rewards, people are still aching and sore from Saturday today (Monday) and got us back on track to where we want to be."

He added: "I took a real look at our homework and the videos from our home match, I tried to pick the team as close as possible.

"Abs Seymour was suspended and Michael Dixon was injured, so they were two forced changes.

"Nine of the starting 11 were the same side as who started against Westfield at home and I think that was important."