Barking cause upset against Westfield

PUBLISHED: 11:36 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 06 October 2019

Barking celebrate one of their two goals against Westfield (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Isthmian South Central: Barking 2 Westfield 0

Barking attacker Michael Dixon on the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)Barking attacker Michael Dixon on the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Barking cause an upset to knock Westfield off the top of the Isthmian South Central table with a 2-0 victory.

A brace from attacker Junior Dadson sealed the three points for the Blues to earn them a much needed win at Mayesbrook Park to help them climb up to 13th in the table.

Former Cray Wanderers man Dadson opened the scoring in the 33rd minute as he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Craig Ross after a scramble in the box from an Johnny Ashman fell to the attacker.

They took the 1-0 lead into the half-time break and they came up determined to see the match off instead of sit back.

In the 63rd minute Dadson grabbed his second of the match as he fired into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0 to the Blues to seal the win and points.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu (Flemming 90), Hayes, Bruce, Ashman, Seymour, Dixon, Artmeladze (Boakye-Yiadom 84), Dadson (Bradford 75).

Unused subs: Roult and Apenteng.

Westfield: Ross, Dean, Hill, Ujkaj, Haydon, Steer (Baigent 37), Frith (Carter 67), Black (Nurr 66), Blackmore, Simpson, Watson.

Unused subs: Rabess and Bower.

