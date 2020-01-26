Dadson fires Barking to victory at Westfield

Junior Dadson looks to turn away from trouble (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Isthmian South Central: Westfield 0 Barking 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Bruce attempts to get the ball (pic Terry Gilbert) Joe Bruce attempts to get the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

A first-half strike from Junior Dadson sealed a 1-0 victory for Barking over league leaders Westfield.

The win moves the Blues back up to seventh while their opponents slipped down to third in the Isthmian South Central.

Justin Gardner's men created a number of chances but it was two minutes before the break when former Cray Wanderers attacker Dadson found the back of the net to give them a 1-0 lead.

You may also want to watch:

Both sides had chances in the second-half but Barking held onto the lead and came away with the three points.

Manager Justin Gardner said: "What a win today to go to top of the league who have won there last seven games and not lost at home this season in the league and to get a clean sheet is massive."

Westfield: Ross, Dean, Mngadi, Carter (Nuur 78), Haydon, Steer, Bamba, Black, Blackmore (Nkoma 19), Ujkaj, Watson.

Unused subs: Healy, Baigent, Hill.

Sam Owusu gets his body in the way of a shot from a Westfield player (pic Terry Gilbert) Sam Owusu gets his body in the way of a shot from a Westfield player (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu, Flemming, Bruce, Ashman (Palmer 76), Bradford (Songolo 90), GB-Dumaka, Artmeladze (Sardinha 88), Dadson.

Unused subs: Hayes and Obioraejias.