Search

Advanced search

Dadson fires Barking to victory at Westfield

PUBLISHED: 11:38 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 26 January 2020

Junior Dadson looks to turn away from trouble (pic Terry Gilbert)

Junior Dadson looks to turn away from trouble (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Isthmian South Central: Westfield 0 Barking 1

Joe Bruce attempts to get the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)Joe Bruce attempts to get the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

A first-half strike from Junior Dadson sealed a 1-0 victory for Barking over league leaders Westfield.

The win moves the Blues back up to seventh while their opponents slipped down to third in the Isthmian South Central.

Justin Gardner's men created a number of chances but it was two minutes before the break when former Cray Wanderers attacker Dadson found the back of the net to give them a 1-0 lead.

You may also want to watch:

Both sides had chances in the second-half but Barking held onto the lead and came away with the three points.

Manager Justin Gardner said: "What a win today to go to top of the league who have won there last seven games and not lost at home this season in the league and to get a clean sheet is massive."

Westfield: Ross, Dean, Mngadi, Carter (Nuur 78), Haydon, Steer, Bamba, Black, Blackmore (Nkoma 19), Ujkaj, Watson.

Unused subs: Healy, Baigent, Hill.

Sam Owusu gets his body in the way of a shot from a Westfield player (pic Terry Gilbert)Sam Owusu gets his body in the way of a shot from a Westfield player (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu, Flemming, Bruce, Ashman (Palmer 76), Bradford (Songolo 90), GB-Dumaka, Artmeladze (Sardinha 88), Dadson.

Unused subs: Hayes and Obioraejias.

Most Read

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation

Most Read

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dadson fires Barking to victory at Westfield

Junior Dadson looks to turn away from trouble (pic Terry Gilbert)

Photography exhibition which debuted in Barking shortlisted for award

One of the photos from Ruby Steele's Women on Sofas exhibition. Picture: Ruby Steele

Opinion: Brexit event without bells and whistles

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen queries the Brexit bells.

McMahon praises trio after Daggers beat Notts County

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

West Ham crash out of FA Cup with another dreadful performance

West Ham United's Albian Ajeti (left) is fouled by West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24