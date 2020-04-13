I wanted to impress England star Robbie Fowler in youth days says Barking’s Dadson

Barking winger Junior Dadson says he secretly wanted to impress former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler when he came up against him.

The 31-year-old experienced non-league player started his career at Blackburn Rovers after being an Arsenal schoolboy.

The pacey winger turned out for Rovers reserves when Fowler joined the Lancashire outfit and although he admitted he didn’t have time to be nervous, he was very eager to impress the former England striker.

“I came up against Robbie when I was at Blackburn Rovers during a reserve match,” he said.

“In that environment you haven’t got much time to focus on whether your feelings are more of excitement or nervousness as it’s your job and you’re paid to perform.

“It’s more of a mechanical thing as you practice the craft daily, so you just focus on applying what you do regularly in front of the cameras and audience.

“You did however secretly want to impress legends like Fowler; you knew you were part of a select few and wanted to secure your status with impressive performances.”

The former Hornchurch, Harlow Town and Billericay Town man also spoke about his time training at Arsenal and learning from Premier League coaches.

“I trained at Arsenal’s training ground however not directly with the first team, but I was also involved in some games there during my secondary school days,” added Dadson.

“I learnt a lot from the players around me and coaches like Dermot Drummy and Neil Banfield, they are the ones who really honed in qualities they thought would best for your development.

“We would play at Highbury a few times a season as an academy player and I am yet to play at a place that can host such a close intimate atmosphere. It was always a great feeling.”

Dadson also spoke about the 2019/29 season being cut short and how tough it was for him after missing the early part of the campaign through injury.

“This season started quite difficult as i was injured and results reflected difficult times, but after a while the team found some rhythm and we enjoyed unbeaten runs,” he said. “To have the season cut short when chasing play-off places especially at the business end is anti-climatic.”