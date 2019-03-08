Bostik North: Basildon United 0 Barking 1

Nana Boakye-Yiadom has the ball in the net (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Nana Boakye-Yiadom’s late goal saw Barking end a four-match winless run and take all three Bostik North points on Saturday.

Blues boss Justin Gardner made four changes to his starting line-up from the 1-1 draw with bottom club Mildenhall Town a week earlier, with Billy Reynolds, Jack Edwards, Henry Fisher and Todi Joseph making way for Jordan Peart, Ben O'Brien, Jack McQueen and Jack Roult.

But the scoreline remained blank until four minutes from time when Boakye-Yiadom, a 72nd-minute replacement for Ola Ogunwamide, popped up to win it with his sixth goal in 10 appearances for the club this season.

The win keeps Barking in 11th place ahead of their last home match of the season against promotion-chasing Aveley at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Barking will then complete their campaign with a trip to Maldon & Tiptree on the last day of the campaign on April 27.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, O'Brien (Elsom 78), McQueen, Cosson, Roult, Seymour, Teniola, Kamara, Ogunwamide (Boakye-Yiadom 72). Unused subs: Fisher, Joseph, Reynolds.

Attendance: 96.