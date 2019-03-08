Search

Isthmian League: Bedfont Sports 0 Barking 0

PUBLISHED: 08:49 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 01 September 2019

Barking players huddle before play (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking players huddle before play (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking banked their first point of the BetVictor Isthmian League South Central season with a battling display in west London on Saturday.

With their Mayesbrook Park ground not ready to host matches yet, the Blues had lost their first three league fixtures of the new campaign at Marlow, Ware and Hertford Town, having switched from Isthmian North during the summer.

But they had secured a morale-boosting FA Cup win over boss Justin Gardner's former club Aveley - after switching the preliminary round tie to Parkside Stadium - to earn a trip to Kings Langley on September 7.

Bedfont, meanwhile, had lost their first two league fixtures before a Bank Holiday weekend home double saw them beat Hanworth Villa in the FA Cup and Chertsey Town for their first league win.

You may also want to watch:

But, although buoyed by those successes, the hosts could not break down Barking, who saw Sam Owusu and Abs Seymour booked and also announced the return of Kiernan Hughes-Mason after time spent playing abroad.

Gardner tweeted: "Pleased to have @Kiers_HM10 back with us after his season playing abroad. Will be huge for us".

Barking turn their attentions to the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday when they host Grays Athletic.

Barking: Ware, Tarbard, Thompson, Anderson (Fairweather-Johnson 75), Flemming, Hayes, Owusu, Seymour, Boakye-Yiadom, Nyanja (Dadson 64), Ashman.

Unused subs: Chouman, Apenteng, Mallett.

