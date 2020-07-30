Search

Online football coaching resource proving popular

PUBLISHED: 09:30 31 July 2020

A wide range of football coaching content is being shared online in The FA’s ‘Boot Room’

Archant

A wide range of football coaching content is being shared online in The FA’s ‘Boot Room’ to help support individuals to incorporate innovative practices into their sessions, developing both themselves and their players.

Grassroots Essex coaches planning training programmes to comply with FA guidelines can access interesting articles, interviews, ideas and resources via the portal.

Recommended by the Essex FA’s Coach Education Department, the Boot Room also features courses and additional learning (Continuing Professional Development):

In the Coaching section, more than 90 sessions, guides and top tips have been published which are all easily searchable. Select a topic you’re interested in and see relevant articles, sessions and guides.

The Interviews area has insights from over 40 of the biggest names across football. While in the ‘Courses’ section, you can browse FA learning opportunities and find the next step on your coaching journey.

There’s also a dedicated news page for coaching updates, and a new home for support initiatives such as the FA Coach Mentor programme, coach bursaries and Elite Coach Menteeship opportunities.

The England DNA is also on the Boot Room. It’s easier than ever before to discover the coaching and playing principles which support all England teams.

The Boot Room is free-to-access and open to all coaches, either by visiting www.thefa.com/learning or by clicking on the ‘Learning’ tab on www.thefa.com. Further information on coaching can be found at www.essexfa.com, by following @EssexCountyFA and @EssexCoaches on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

