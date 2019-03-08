Search

Bostik North: Bowers 9 Barking 0

PUBLISHED: 22:27 23 March 2019

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Below-par Barking were put to the sword by table-topping Bowers at the Len Salmon Stadium on Saturday.

Blues travelled up the A13 in high spirits having won their previous three matches to climb up to eighth in the table.

But they fell behind on four minutes as Brad Warner netted for the home side and it was 2-0 on 11 minutes as Lewis Manor beat Montel Joseph.

Ben O’Brien replaced Jack Roult midway through the half, but Manor added a third before the half-hour mark, before David Knight claimed the first of his four goals on 37 minutes.

Quentin Monville completed a miserable first half for Justin Gardner’s men by making it 5-0 on the stroke of half time and the second half was only seven minutes old when Knight netted his second.

It was 7-0 when Lewis Clark struck on 69 minutes, with Knight completing his hat-trick three minutes from time and then converting a last-minute penalty to finish the rout.

Barking’s Abs Seymour took to Twitter to make a statement after the emphatic loss, posting: “I would like to apologise on behalf of the players and coaching staff @barkingfc. Our performance today was very poor, the fans that traveled didn’t deserve to see that kind of performance, as a team we look to bounce back next week.”

Boss Gardner, who had called Bowers ‘the real deal’ in the build-up to the match, also went on social media to post: “Everything that possible could go wrong went wrong for us today.

“But take nothing away from @bowerspitseafc there the best team my side have faced & fully deserved there victory, they stand out & that’s why they are champions this result will hurt for a long time.”

Barking: M Joseph, Tarbard, Reynolds, Oluwatobi, McQueen (Peart 46), Cosson, Roult (O’Brien 22), Edwards, Boakye-Yiadom, Kamara, Teniola (Seymour 46).

Attendancee: 196.

