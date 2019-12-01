Barking make it five consecutive league wins at Chipstead

Michael Dixon celebrates his goal

Isthmian South Central: Chipstead 1 Barking 2

Eddie Allsopp holds off a Chipstead rival

Barking made it five consecutive wins in the Isthmian South Central with a 2-1 victory away to Chipstead.

Goals from the Blues Michael Dixon and Jack Hayes sealed the three points for Justin Gardner's men which see them move up to ninth in the league table.

Striker Dixon found the net in the 24th minute of play to give the visitors the lead and they held onto that until the half-time whistle.

Just over 10 minutes into the second-half and Jack Hayes doubled Barking's lead to 2-0 as he found the back of the net.

Michael Dixon's shot finds the net

Hosts Chipstead were awarded a penalty in the 81st minute which Daniel Moody stepped up to dispatch from the spot to reduce the score line.

It made for a nervy finish but Barking held on for another win to keep their incredible run of form alive.

Chipstead: Pain, Edwards, Miller-Neave, Boulter, Page, Cripps, Kelly (Morgan 84), Moody, Nicholas (Bell 70), Clayton (Hope 76), Hart.

Unused subs: Iqbal.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Bradford (Sardinha 60), Hayes, Roult, Ashman, Seymour, Dixon, Allsopp (Matyas 89), Artmeladze (Boakye-Yiadom 73).

Unused subs: Brown and Dadson.