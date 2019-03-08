Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham United were handed constrasting ties when the third round draw for the Carabao Cup was made on Wednesday night.

The Gunners will play host to Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, who beat Midlands rivals Derby County 3-0, in the week commencing September 23, while north London rivals Spurs - who also enter at this stage due to their involvement in European competition - travel to League Two outfit Colchester United.

The Essex club produced the biggest shock of the second round as they upset top flight Crystal Palace this week, winning on penalties after their tie at Selhurst Park ended goalless.

The Hammers, having avoided a potential banana skin with a 2-0 win at Newport County on Tuesday, must travel again as they visit League One side Oxford United, who knocked out Millwall on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Kassam Stadium.

Third round draw: Wolves v Reading, Oxford United v West Ham, Watford v Swansea, Brighton v Aston Villa, Sheffield United v Sunderland, Colchester v Tottenham, Portsmouth v Southampton, Burton v Bournemouth, Preston v Manchester City, MK Dons v Liverpool, Manchester United v Rochdalee, Luton v Leicester, Chelsea v Grimsby or Macclesfield, Sheffield Wednesday v Everton, Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, Crawley Town v Stoke.