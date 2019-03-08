Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Non-league: Cosson bids Barking farewell

PUBLISHED: 15:02 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 20 June 2019

Barking's Ryan Cosson heads over against Romford (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking's Ryan Cosson heads over against Romford (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Ryan Cosson bid farewell to Barking this week to take up a new challenge at Brentwood.

Cosson made 39 appearances for the Blues in Bostik North and cup competitions last season, scoring twice.

And he said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time at the club, which has been moved into Bostik South Central for 2019/20.

"Sadly my time at Barking has come to an end. As a player you couldn't ask for anything moer with the support I've had from Rob (O'Brien), Justin (Gardner) and everyone associated with the club," he posted on Twitter.

You may also want to watch:

"I wish you all the very best in the South Central League. It's been a pleasure."

News of the exit led to plenty of praise for Cosson, as boss Justin Gardner posted: "What a top lad, one of the nicest people I have met in the game and will now always be a friend. Got nothing but love for you Ryan...good luck and speak soon."

Barking are set to begin their pre-season friendlies on July 6 at Burnham Ramblers, then also visit Sporting Club Thamesmead (July 13), Sevenoaks Town (July 16), Brentwood (July 19) and Corinthian (July 23).

They host enfield Town on July 30 and VCD Athletic on August 3, then visit Bishop's Stortford on August 6 and Phoenix Sports on August 10.

*The club's under-23s held their end of season awards night last Frirday with James Dobson named players' player of the year and Olu Popoola taking the manager's player of the year prizes.

Barking will hold their AGM on Tuesday (June 25) at 7.30pm in the club bar and all supporters are welcome to attend.

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer’s victims

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer’s victims

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Non-league: Cosson bids Barking farewell

Barking's Ryan Cosson heads over against Romford (pic Terry Gilbert)

Former Daggers winger Reynolds joins Concord Rangers

Lamar Reynolds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Shazam! actress Andi Osho returns to Barking and Dagenham College for student awards ceremony

Andi Osho shares a joke with Koby Turner, performing arts student of the year runner up. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE

‘Every little helps’: Food donations from Tesco feeds needy refugees and migrants

The charity makes use of surplus food donations through Tesco’s Community Food Connection. Pic: Fareshare

Queen’s Hospital NHS trust records three ‘never events’ in a month after only recording two last year

Queen's Hospital in Romford is run by BHRUT. Picture: Recorder archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists