Non-league: Cosson bids Barking farewell

Barking's Ryan Cosson heads over against Romford (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Ryan Cosson bid farewell to Barking this week to take up a new challenge at Brentwood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cosson made 39 appearances for the Blues in Bostik North and cup competitions last season, scoring twice.

And he said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time at the club, which has been moved into Bostik South Central for 2019/20.

"Sadly my time at Barking has come to an end. As a player you couldn't ask for anything moer with the support I've had from Rob (O'Brien), Justin (Gardner) and everyone associated with the club," he posted on Twitter.

You may also want to watch:

"I wish you all the very best in the South Central League. It's been a pleasure."

News of the exit led to plenty of praise for Cosson, as boss Justin Gardner posted: "What a top lad, one of the nicest people I have met in the game and will now always be a friend. Got nothing but love for you Ryan...good luck and speak soon."

Barking are set to begin their pre-season friendlies on July 6 at Burnham Ramblers, then also visit Sporting Club Thamesmead (July 13), Sevenoaks Town (July 16), Brentwood (July 19) and Corinthian (July 23).

They host enfield Town on July 30 and VCD Athletic on August 3, then visit Bishop's Stortford on August 6 and Phoenix Sports on August 10.

*The club's under-23s held their end of season awards night last Frirday with James Dobson named players' player of the year and Olu Popoola taking the manager's player of the year prizes.

Barking will hold their AGM on Tuesday (June 25) at 7.30pm in the club bar and all supporters are welcome to attend.