National League: AFC Fylde 3 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge were brought back down to earth by defeat at Fylde on Saturday.

Having romped to a 6-1 home win over Aldershot Town a week earlier, Peter Taylor's men travelled in high spirits.

But their hopes were shattered after conceding three times in the first half at Mill Farm.

Mark Yeates dragged a shot wide on six minutes but Chike Kandi had a well-struck volley blocked at the other end soon after.

Reece Grant had penalty claims waved away before the hosts took the lead on 16 minutes as Yeates found space in the box to volley past Elliot Justham.

Mitch Brundle fired across goal after good work from Kandi, who then saw a cross evade Joe Quigley and Joan Luque.

And Luque were denied by a fine save from Hornby on 23 minutes when Andrew Eleftheriou picked him out.

Kenny Clark and Will Wright did well to deny Fylde twice in quick succession, while Justham saved at his near post to thwart Rowe.

Toby Stevenson also produced a timely block before Quigley flicked on for Grant, whose shot was deflected behind.

Hornby held on to Brundle's header, then gathered a stinging drive from Matt Robinson at the second attempt on 37 minutes.

But Fylde doubled their lead just before the reak when Jordan Williams slotted past Justham and then made it 3-0 in stoppage time as Danny Rowe fired home.

Brundle saw a shot fly just over the crossbar straight after the restart, while substitute Bagasan Graham found Quigley, whose effort came to nothing.

Clark was booked for a poorly-timed challenge, before Justham produced an excellent save to keep out Rowe's volley on 53 minutes.

Quigley was inches wide at the other end after making space for himself, while good balls from Graham and Kandi were dealt with by the Rovers defence.

And Graham saw a near-post effort pushed behind for a corner after beating his man, while Quigley flashed a shot just past the post on 68 minutes.

Graham was released on the left, but took too long on the ball in the box and was caught by the last Fylde defender, before Kandi made way for James Dobson.

But the visitors could not make any impact as they were left empty-handed.

Dagenham: Justham, Eleftheriou, Wright, Clark, Stevenson, Brundle (Wood 86), Robinson, Kandi (Dobson 84), Lugue (Graham 46), Grant, Quigley.

Unused subs: Seande, McQueen.