Aldershot Town 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1 - Daggers end long wait for away win

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Aldershot Town 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Mitch Brundle struck late on to hand Dagenham & Redbridge a long-awaited away win in the National League at the expense of Aldershot Town.

The Daggers had not won an away game since beating Sutton United in September but the result ensured Daryl McMahon's side bounced back from defeat at Barrow last week.

McMahon opted to return to a three-at-the-back system and made one change as Ben House made way for Luke Croll.

The Shots had an early opening when Lewis Walker flashed a header wide of the target in the first minute.

Matt Robinson tried an audacious effort when Mitch Walker's clearance fell straight to the midfielder on eight minutes as he tried to catch the goalkeeper out from the halfway line but got it badly wrong.

Aldershot had the better of the opening 20 minutes but Angelo Balanta saw his effort with the outside of his boot claimed by M.Walker on 17 minutes.

A superb piece of Kenny Clark defending denied L.Walker the chance to put the home side ahead as he prevented the striker from being able to head in at the near post with a great block before a dangerous corner evaded everyone.

Both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances as Harrison Panayiotou's header was easily claimed by Elliot Justham.

Dagenham had their best chance of the half on 38 minutes when Alex Reid pounced on a bouncing ball and shot just wide of the top left corner from the edge of the box.

Two minutes later, Craig Tanner cut in on his left foot and curled way wide of the target and then bent a free-kick wide in the last chance of the half as both sides went in level.

Aldershot had a great chance to take the lead just six minutes after the restart when Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong's low cross found Panayiotou in the box but he side-footed the ball straight at Justham.

A dangerous counter-attack on 57 minutes saw substitute Ben House pull the ball back to Sam Deering, who teed up Mitch Brundle but his strike was well blocked.

But the Shots then launched an attack of their own as Justham was called into action to deny L.Walker through on goal.

L.Walker had another great chance soon after he was found by Panayiotou but again shot straight at Justham.

Jean-Yves Koue Niate then headed narrowly wide of the target from Tanner's corner on 67 minutes.

Substitute Myles Weston found Balanta on 76 minutes, who chested the ball down and turned inside the box but could only shoot wide of the target.

Three minutes later, another substitute Chike Kandi went close as he shifted the ball onto his right foot and curled narrowly wide of the far post.

Clark met Weston's corner on 81 minutes but could only head straight at M.Walker.

But the Daggers found the lead on 86 minutes when a quick counter-attack ended with Weston pulling the ball back for Brundle who slotted past M.Walker as they hung on for all three points.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou, Onariase, Clark, Croll, Gordon, Robinson, Brundle, Deering, Balanta, Reid

Aldershot Town: M.Walker, Rance, Lyons-Foster, Rowe, Panayiotou, Finney, Fowler, Berkeley-Agyepong, Koue Niate, L.Walker, Tanner