Daggers crash to disappointing defeat at Aldershot Town

PUBLISHED: 17:09 05 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 05 December 2020

Dean Rance of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Dean Rance of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Aldershot Town 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge crashed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Aldershot Town as they continue to struggle to climb up the National League table.

Goals from Mohamed Bettamer and Harry Panayiotou sealed the three points for the Shots despite a late goal from Daggers midfielder Dean Rance to give them a life line.

It was a dream start for the hosts as in-form striker Mohamed Bettamer picked out the bottom right corner in the seventh minute of play to give the Shots a lead.

Daryl McMahon’s men searched for an equaliser but failed to create any real chances and even had an effort go over the crossbar through Sam Deering.

In the 31st minute Aldershot doubled their lead when a deep cross from James Rowe was headed across the box into the path of Harry Panayiotou, who tapped the ball into the net.

Boss McMahon decided to shake things up at half-time as he brought on both Myles Weston and Dean Rance in place on Angelo Balanta and Sam Deering.

Seven minutes into the second-half midfielder Mitch Brundle saw an effort cleared off the line before Paul McCallum then headed over the crossbar.

Daggers pushed forward creating numerous chances but were not rewarded until the 89th minute when substitute Rance headed home to seal off a good personal performance.

It was too little too late for Dagenham as they crashed to defeat.

Aldershot Town: James, Fowler, Phillips, Lyons-Foster, Ogie, Rees, Rowe (Anderson 72), Edser (Sendles-White 90), Kandi (Hungbo 75), Panayiotou, Bettamer.

Unused subs: Walker and Nouble.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Clark, Croll, Johnson, Ogogo, Brundle, Wilson (McQueen 68), Balanta (Rance 46), Deering (Weston 46), McCallum.

Unused subs: Strizovic and Clements.

