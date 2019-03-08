Balanta upbeat as Daggers bid to maintain good form

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Angelo Balanta feels Dagenham & Redbridge are moving in the right direction with a third of the National League season now gone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge with a shot that hits the crossbar during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge with a shot that hits the crossbar during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Daggers head to Stockport County on Saturday, looking to keep themselves in the play-off picture, after extending their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a 1-1 draw against Barnet last weekend.

Balanta found the net against the in-form Bees, while Daggers also struck the woodwork twice, and he says the squad is showing its strength heading into another busy spell.

"The mood in the camp is very good. If we can turn the draws into wins, it will be even better," he said.

"As long as keep plodding away at it, nicking points here and three points there, we will be alright.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

"There's no rest. Everybody knows this league now. It's Saturday-Tuesday pretty much throughout the whole season. We had good structure in pre-season to keep fit and the boys know what it's about.

"When people drop out, whether it's suspension or injury, someone is always there to fill a gap. When they do, they need to grab it with two hands and I felt people did that."

Daggers enjoyed a dominant spell towards the end of the first half against Barnet, with James Dobson and Balanta hitting the crossbar in quick succession.

Balanta then broke the deadlock on 40 minutes with a controlled volley, but Josh Walker got Bees back on terms before the break.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

You may also want to watch:

Balanta added: "It was disappointing I felt, a little bit, considering how we started and went on, especially in the first half, when we hit the crossbar twice, had chance after chance.

"We could've come away with three points. They was just ahead of us, so they're there for a reason, and it showed as well to be fair, the second half was more of an even game."

Balanta showed plenty of creativity against Barnet, driving Daggers forward with a range of passing and excellent vision.

And he admitted he is in a good place at the current time, believing Peter Taylor's side also have reasons to be upbeat.

He said: "I'm enjoying myself, I'm scoring goals, creating chances, my teammates as well, so far, so good at the moment.

"I'm always pleased to score a goal, even more pleased if we can a win.

"We didn't, but it's always positive that we're creating chances. As long as we keep doing that, I'm sure they will fall in the right places.

"Overall, we're probably a little bit disappointed we didn't come away with the three points, but again it's a positive and we move on."