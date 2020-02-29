National League: Barrow 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered their first National League loss under Daryl McMahon against leaders Barrow in terrible conditions at Holker Street on Saturday.

The visitors made a bright start as Ben House wriggled his way through the Barrow defence and saw a shot blocked by Bird on two minutes, but Elliot Justham then had to tip a long-range effort from Josh Kay over his crossbar moments later.

The home side took the lead on seven minutes as Tom White fired a shot into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box, but Daggers did not let their heads drop and Sam Deering called Dixon into action with a deflected shot soon after.

It was all square on 11 minutes as Alex Reid found space on the left side of the box and found the bottom corner of the net, but Daggers needed a perfectly-timed tackle from Kenny Clark to deny Dior Angus a chance at goal.

And a good spell of possession at the other end saw Angelo Balanta test Dixon with a shot from the edge of the box on 19 minutes, before Reid's shot on the turn was blocked and Mitch Brundle curled a shot into the hands of the Barrow keeper.

The leaders were awarded a penalty on 26 minutes, though, when Clark fouled Angus and was shown a yellow card, but Justham produced a brilliant save to keep out John Rooney's spot-kick.

Dagenham's joy was shortlived, however, as Barrow regained the lead on 28 minutes when a goalmouth scramble ended with Patrick Brough firing into the roof of the net.

Andrew Eleftheriou had to be alert to deny Scott Quigley on the half-hour mark at the expense of a corner, as Barrow began to increase the pressure, and the visitors had a left-off two minutes before the break when Sam Hird smashed a shot against the crossbar when a corner wasn't cleared.

Deering then cleared a dangerous ball from Kay as Daggers reached the interval one goal down, but he was unable to make a clean connection when the wind carried the ball into the Barrow area soon after the restart.

House played in Eleftheriou moments later, but Hardcastle cleared the ball before the full-back could get his shot away.

And Eleftheriou then produced some good defending of his own to ensure Angus could not profit when the ball bobbled into his path at the other end.

Daggers boss McMahon made a double change just past the hour mark as Luke Croll and Myles Weston replaced Matt Robinson and Eleftheriou, which led to a change in formation.

Croll slotted into a back five, with Weston operating as a right wing-back, but the visitors needed a good save from Justham to keep out Angus, before some last-ditch defending denied Connor Brown.

And after Angus failed to connect with a superb pass from Jones, Daggers had penalty appeals ignored by the referee when House went down in the box under a challenge from Brown on 80 minutes.

Reid was replaced by Chike Kandi in Dagenham's third and final change of the day, but House was left to rue the windy conditions as the ball was blown away from him when he looked to get in behind the home defence.

And the visitors could not find a late equaliser during four minutes of stoppage time to ensure a long trip home empty-handed.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou (Weston 61), Onariase, Clark, Gordon, Robinson (Croll 61), Brundle, Deering, Balanta, House, Reid (Kandi 80).

Unused subs: Strizovic, Phipps.

Attendance: 2,353.