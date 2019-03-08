Much-changed Daggers lose out at Braintree

Vanarama National League: Braintree Town 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

A much-changed Dagenham & Redbridge side suffered a 2-0 defeat away to already-relegated Braintree Town in the Vanarama National League.

With safety already secured, Daggers boss Peter Taylor took the chance to give some of his fringe players a run-out.

The Victoria Road club fielded an entirely different XI to the one which started against Eastleigh on Saturday, with James Blanchfield and Lewis Moore handed full league debuts.

In sweltering conditions, the two Essex clubs struggled to create many chances of note in the opening 45 minutes.

Daggers had chances through both Liam Gordon and Ben Nunn to open the scoring before the break, but neither team troubled the scorers before the interval.

Chances continued to be at a premium after the interval, with Iffy Allen firing wide for the Iron three minutes into the second half.

Daggers stopper Moore was called into action in the 63rd minute, keeping out a header from Robert Atkinson that looked to be heading into the corner of the net.

That seemed to spark the game into life, with Moore denying Mo Sagaf two minutes later after the Braintree man skipped past Ben Goodliffe.

Daggers themselves went close in the 66th minute, with Tomi Adeloye drawing a good save low down from Ben Killip after the away forward beat his man.

In a frantic period, Moore did well to keep out a dipping volley from Courtney Richards three minutes later.

With 13 minutes remaining, the deadlock was finally broken when Iron substitute Alfie Cerulli firing past Moore.

Braintree were able to double their lead four minutes from time, with Sagaf brilliantly curling the ball into the net to leave Moore with no chance.

That put the final seal on the result as the Victoria Road side suffered a first defeat in four matches.

Daggers will now look to end the term on a high when they entertain promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Braintree: Killip, Eleftheriou, Karic, Henry (Temple 90+2), Richards, Lyons-Foster, Matsuzaka, Sagaf, James (Eze 90), Atkinson, Allen (Cerulli 60).

Subs: Smith, Gipson.

Daggers: Moore, Nunn (Bellamy 53), Gordon, Davey, McQueen, Goodliffe, Phipps (Kandi 75), Blanchfield (Bonds 53), Adeloye, Munns, Hoyte.

Subs: Justham (GK), Harfield.

Referee: Carl Brook.

Attendance: 909 (including 370 Daggers fans).