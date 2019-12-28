National League: Bromley 3 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Josh Rees of Bromley and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge ended 2019 on a losing note at Hayes Lane on Saturday.

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge and Joe Kizzi of Bromley during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

And a sixth defeat in seven matches, following a Boxing Day draw with bottom club Ebbsfleet, leaves them hovering just above the relegation zone as they head into the new year.

Reece Grant had the first chance of the game on five minutes, with a firm strike tipped behind by Huddart.

And three minutes later a cross from Andrew Eleftheriou found Grant, who showed good movement and sent a header flying just over the crossbar.

Good defending by Manny Onariase denied former Daggers striker Michael Cheek at the expense of a corner on 12 minutes.

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge and Frankie Raymond of Bromley during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

But Peter Taylor's men then enjoyed a good spell of possession to pin Bromley back, producing good inter-play around the box but seeing two crosses dealt with, before Grant flicked a good chance over on 23 minutes.

The Ravens went close to opening the scoring moments later, though, as Elliot Justham pulled off a stunning save to keep out Joe Kizzi's powerful header, which appeared to be heading for the top corner.

And Justham came to the rescue for Daggers once again on 39 minutes, hooking the ball off the line to deny Josh Rees.

Bromley broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time, though, as Cheek headed home against his former club, leaving Daggers to chase the game in the second half.

Reece Grant of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Kenny Clark glanced a header across the face of goal from Alex McQueen's corner after the restart, while Rees sent a header inches wide at the other end.

And Onariase was in the right place at the right time to cut out a pass across the box that was heading for Cheek just past the hour mark.

Daggers replaced Toby Stevenson with Bagasan Graham, then saw Eleftherious booked for preventing a Bromley counter-attack midway through the half before making way for Joe Quigley.

But they were grateful to Will Wright for a superb piece of defending as he came sliding in at the back post to deflect the ball over his own crossbar.

Reece Grant of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close to a goal during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Chike Kandi then saw a dangerous ball into the box go begging as none of his Daggers teammates could connect, with Bromley doubling their lead six minutes from time as Luke Coulson smashed home, as the visitors claimed Luke Croll had been fouled.

And the home side added a third in the final minute of normal time as Rees slammed a header past Justham after a good cross to the near post.

Daggers begin 2020 with a trip to Ebbsfleet on Wednesday.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou (Quigley 70), Onariase, Clark, Croll, Stevenson (Graham 65), Robinson, Wright, McQueen, Kandi, Grant.

Joe Kizzi of Bromley goes close during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Unused subs: Seaden, Wood, D Wright.

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge and Michael Cheek of Bromley during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Michael Cheek of Bromley scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019