Jody Brown feels he gained plenty of experience at Daggers

Jody Brown and Terry Harris look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown feels he gained more experience and knowledge during his time at the club.

The former Heybridge Swifts manager joined the Daggers in November 2018 to be part of Peter Taylor's coaching staff just after an American consortium took over the Victoria Road-based outfit.

Brown admitted it was something he was keen to do having only ever been a first-team manager or a coach at an academy in past.

"It's been a really good chapter, something I hadn't done in my professional life was to work alongside a manager that has that elite level experience, I've worked in academies where the first-team manager is at an elite level but you have very little to do with them.

"It was important for me and my own career development to work under someone like Peter Taylor and Terry Harris of course to try and learn from their experience.

"I felt I did that and at the same time I felt I grew an affiliation and a connection with the football club."

Brown, who has worked at a number of clubs including Norwich City, Grays Athletic, Colchester United, Concord Rangers and many more believes he now knows the National League, and is more than capable of working at that level.

"All I did at Dagenham was gain, everything about the experience was a positive to me, familiarising myself with the level by seeing it week in and week out.

"Doing the analysis, looking at the oppositions, I feel I've got a great knowledge of that level now.

"Working with the players on a daily basis and having the opportunity to coach full-time players everyday and seeing whether or not that is something I would take to and whether they would take to me.

"Obviously being able to sit around a table everyday with Peter Taylor, Terry Harris and the other staff to talk about the game and learn from their experiences."

He also added: "Before coming into Dagenham I'd already managed over 500 games across the levels, Isthmian and National League level, so I know my career in the end is to go back into management but I felt I'd gone as far as I could at Heybridge.

"We'd broke various club records, we won the national award for our cup runs, and I didn't think that I could personally take Heybridge much further.

"I became frustrated with the part-time element of it all and that's why I wanted to go into the full-time first-team environment and ideally learn and evolve ready to go into management again at a certain level."