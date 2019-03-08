Brundle joined Daggers to challenge for the title in National League

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Mitch Brundle revealed he joined the club as he wants to be challenging for the National League title.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-year-old, who can also play at full-back, joined the Daggers on a two-year deal from Dover Athletic following the expiration of his contract.

The Londoner was a fans' favourite during his time at Dover where he spent the last two seasons and won the Supporters' player of the season and Away Supporters' player of the season awards.

The Athletic captain received 61 per cent of votes from fans after eight goals and 13 assists during an impressive campaign, having netted four times in 46 appearances in the National League the season beforehand.

He was offered a new contract but opted against signing and will now join Peter Taylor's side ahead of the 2019/20 season.

"I'm delighted, it's a massive club, and you can see the club is going in the right direction which is obviously one of the main attractions for me coming here," Brundle told DaggersTV.

You may also want to watch:

"Speaking to Peter Taylor and Terry Harris, they've got a massive influence in the game, they've been at this level and higher levels for a long time, and it was a massive reason for me coming to sign here.

"I want to be in a team that is challenging for the title - that is my sort of aim, I've been in a team that has done it before and challenged up there.

"It's something as a player you want to do throughout your career and keep progressing.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line and hopefully good times to come."

Prior to his move to Dover, he made 34 National League appearances for Gateshead, scoring twice, after joining from Braintree Town where he made 77 appearances.

He was a member of Braintree side that finished third in the National League before losing to Grimsby in the play-off semi-finals in 2015/16.

Brundle started his career in the youth ranks at Yeovil Town before joining Bristol City, where he made seven Football League appearances while on loan at Cheltenham Town in 2013/14.

The former Dover captain will now link up with his new team-mates for pre-season training, which are due to start today (Friday) as they prepare for next season.