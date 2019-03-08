Brundle sets play-off aim as Daggers start training

Dagenham & Redbridge players back in pre-season training (Pic: Daggers) Archant

Dagenham & Redbridge have returned to pre-season as they start work on having a successful season in the National League.

Boss Peter Taylor with Peter B. Freund and Craig Unger at training (Pic: Daggers) Boss Peter Taylor with Peter B. Freund and Craig Unger at training (Pic: Daggers)

Owners Peter B. Freund and Craig Unger were both present to welcome the players and staff back into training ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The squad will now work with manager Peter Taylor for a week before starting off their pre-season fixtures away to Concord Rangers (Tuesday, July 9).

And new midfielder Mitch Brundle is keen to help boss Taylor and the American owners get the club back into the Football League.

"That's the whole reason we play football, to get to the next level," he said. "My personal level is to get into the Football League and I'm with Dagenham for the next two years so I'll be trying my hardest to help get them there.

"The owners have got their ambitions and every player in the dressing room has their own ambitions.

"I'm sure the gaffer and Terry Harris have got their own ambitions as well, they've both done it before, and they've both been promoted and had that situation where they are at the top."

The 24-year-old insists there is enough talent and experience in the Daggers changing room to do well this season.

"There's a lot of players in that dressing room that have. I've been fortunate enough to be in play-off semi-finals, we didn't quite get to the final but it's given me that hunger now to keep trying to get there.

"Last season was a disappointing season for Dover for the level of the club because we were up there the season before in the play-offs."

The former Dover Athletic man also says they must repay the faith of the owners and management team.

"The owners are bringing us in and the gaffer is, so we've got to give back to them," he said.

"We've got to try and get the club to where it wants to be, that's why they've shown faith in the players they've brought, in including myself.

"It's going to be tough as this league is tough, it's a long old hard season and you've got to be on the ball the whole season - you can't just have spells.

"You have to make sure you're steady throughout the season and that's what gives you a good chance of being in the play-offs, which is where Dagenham wants to be."