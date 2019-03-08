Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brundle sets play-off aim as Daggers start training

PUBLISHED: 09:06 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 03 July 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge players back in pre-season training (Pic: Daggers)

Dagenham & Redbridge players back in pre-season training (Pic: Daggers)

Archant

Dagenham & Redbridge have returned to pre-season as they start work on having a successful season in the National League.

Boss Peter Taylor with Peter B. Freund and Craig Unger at training (Pic: Daggers)Boss Peter Taylor with Peter B. Freund and Craig Unger at training (Pic: Daggers)

Owners Peter B. Freund and Craig Unger were both present to welcome the players and staff back into training ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The squad will now work with manager Peter Taylor for a week before starting off their pre-season fixtures away to Concord Rangers (Tuesday, July 9).

And new midfielder Mitch Brundle is keen to help boss Taylor and the American owners get the club back into the Football League.

"That's the whole reason we play football, to get to the next level," he said. "My personal level is to get into the Football League and I'm with Dagenham for the next two years so I'll be trying my hardest to help get them there.

"The owners have got their ambitions and every player in the dressing room has their own ambitions.

"I'm sure the gaffer and Terry Harris have got their own ambitions as well, they've both done it before, and they've both been promoted and had that situation where they are at the top."

You may also want to watch:

The 24-year-old insists there is enough talent and experience in the Daggers changing room to do well this season.

"There's a lot of players in that dressing room that have. I've been fortunate enough to be in play-off semi-finals, we didn't quite get to the final but it's given me that hunger now to keep trying to get there.

"Last season was a disappointing season for Dover for the level of the club because we were up there the season before in the play-offs."

The former Dover Athletic man also says they must repay the faith of the owners and management team.

"The owners are bringing us in and the gaffer is, so we've got to give back to them," he said.

"We've got to try and get the club to where it wants to be, that's why they've shown faith in the players they've brought, in including myself.

"It's going to be tough as this league is tough, it's a long old hard season and you've got to be on the ball the whole season - you can't just have spells.

"You have to make sure you're steady throughout the season and that's what gives you a good chance of being in the play-offs, which is where Dagenham wants to be."

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Rush Green man jailed with gang for wave of cash machine thefts and home burglaries

Mantas Antulis, 26, from Rose Glen in Rush Green, has been jailed along with six others for a series of cash machine thefts in south east London. Picture: MPS.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Rush Green man jailed with gang for wave of cash machine thefts and home burglaries

Mantas Antulis, 26, from Rose Glen in Rush Green, has been jailed along with six others for a series of cash machine thefts in south east London. Picture: MPS.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Brundle sets play-off aim as Daggers start training

Dagenham & Redbridge players back in pre-season training (Pic: Daggers)

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Dagenham school alumni come together to reconnect, network and inspire the next generation

More than 90 guests attended the inaugural Sydney Russell Schooalumni celebration event. Picture: Sydney Russell School.

East London boroughs form new safeguarding partnership for children at risk of exploitation

Police assaults in Hackney are on the rise. Picture: PA

Cricket: Essex close in on big win over Nots

Ravi Bopara of Essex runs a single to complete his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 2nd July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists