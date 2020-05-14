Trophy-winning Dagenham captain Moore would love to meet up again

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham’s Trophy-winning captain Denis Moore would love to organise a reunion with his fellow Wembley Stadium heroes from 40 years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980 The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980

Daggers beat Mossley 2-1 on May 17, 1980, thanks to goals from George Duck and Chris Maycock to make it fourth time lucky for skipper Moore, who had lost three previous Wembley finals.

And Moore admits it would be special to get the team back together once more to reflect on their greatest moment.

He said: “I was hoping the club would allow me to invite the boys that won it along to a match before all this (coronavirus pandemic) happened.

“We’re all a bit spread out. (Manager) Eddie Pressland is up in Newcastle now, but the players would really like it.

Denis Moore with his four medals from Wembley finals with Dagenham Denis Moore with his four medals from Wembley finals with Dagenham

“Not to be presented to the crowd or anything like that, but just to be together again. Perhaps we will get together at some point.”

Moore – and goalkeeper Ian Huttley – had suffered Wembley heartache against Enfield in 1971, Skelmersdale United a year later and Scarborough in 1977.

You may also want to watch:

And the long-serving stalwart, who played 933 game for Daggers, admitted it felt special to finally pick up a winners’ medal under the Twin Towers.

“It was a big thing for Ian and myself having lost three times. It was a fantastic experience and feeling,” he added.

“We had some great experiences under Ted (Hardy) in the early days. We played in a London Senior Cup final against Enfield in front of 6,500 at Leyton Orient and a London Challenge Cup final against West Ham.

“We were the first amateur team to get to the final. Trevor Brooking played and there was 26,000 at Upton Park. We lost 3-1 but it was a great experience.”

Moore, who worked in a London bank while playing, also got close to going to the 1968 Mexico Olympics with the England Amateurs, adding: “We played Spain in the qualifiers at White City and lost 1-0. It would have been fantastic to go to the Olympics.

“We went on a tour of the Caribbean one year. I split my eye open, was stitched up on the side and went back on. Peter Deadman smashed his cheekbone going for a header.

“But I had to pack up when I got married. We would train in our own time, but I didn’t have any by then!