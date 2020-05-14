Search

Advanced search

Trophy-winning Dagenham captain Moore would love to meet up again

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 May 2020

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham’s Trophy-winning captain Denis Moore would love to organise a reunion with his fellow Wembley Stadium heroes from 40 years ago.

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980

Daggers beat Mossley 2-1 on May 17, 1980, thanks to goals from George Duck and Chris Maycock to make it fourth time lucky for skipper Moore, who had lost three previous Wembley finals.

And Moore admits it would be special to get the team back together once more to reflect on their greatest moment.

He said: “I was hoping the club would allow me to invite the boys that won it along to a match before all this (coronavirus pandemic) happened.

“We’re all a bit spread out. (Manager) Eddie Pressland is up in Newcastle now, but the players would really like it.

Denis Moore with his four medals from Wembley finals with DagenhamDenis Moore with his four medals from Wembley finals with Dagenham

“Not to be presented to the crowd or anything like that, but just to be together again. Perhaps we will get together at some point.”

Moore – and goalkeeper Ian Huttley – had suffered Wembley heartache against Enfield in 1971, Skelmersdale United a year later and Scarborough in 1977.

You may also want to watch:

And the long-serving stalwart, who played 933 game for Daggers, admitted it felt special to finally pick up a winners’ medal under the Twin Towers.

“It was a big thing for Ian and myself having lost three times. It was a fantastic experience and feeling,” he added.

“We had some great experiences under Ted (Hardy) in the early days. We played in a London Senior Cup final against Enfield in front of 6,500 at Leyton Orient and a London Challenge Cup final against West Ham.

“We were the first amateur team to get to the final. Trevor Brooking played and there was 26,000 at Upton Park. We lost 3-1 but it was a great experience.”

Moore, who worked in a London bank while playing, also got close to going to the 1968 Mexico Olympics with the England Amateurs, adding: “We played Spain in the qualifiers at White City and lost 1-0. It would have been fantastic to go to the Olympics.

“We went on a tour of the Caribbean one year. I split my eye open, was stitched up on the side and went back on. Peter Deadman smashed his cheekbone going for a header.

“But I had to pack up when I got married. We would train in our own time, but I didn’t have any by then!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 16

Fallon Sherrock in action

Trophy-winning Dagenham captain Moore would love to meet up again

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980

Football fans ‘ready to turn German’ with Bundesliga back

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (right) applauds the fans after a Champions League match at Chelsea

Saint Francis Hospice: How do you give a reassuring smile from behind a mask?

Saint Francis Hospice nurse Nicola Stananought. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Hundreds of police hit London streets today in day of action

Volunteers and specials will be involved in community engagement, patrolling in parks, doing weapons sweeps and distributing crime prevention leaflets. Picture: PA
Drive 24