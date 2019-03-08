FA Cup: Carshalton Athletic 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge crashed out of the FA Cup as Ricky Korboa's late goal allowed Isthmian League Premier Division side Carshalton to produce an upset.

The Robins had opened the scoring early in the second half, but substitute Reece Grant got Peter Taylor's men back on terms and the tie looked to be heading for a replay.

However, Korboa netted six minutes from time to send Daggers crashing out after only a second defeat in 14 league and cup matches.

The hosts saw an early effort go wide of the mark, before Hamilton-Downes was booked for a foul on Will Wright.

James Dobson forced Robins keeper Perntreou into action from a free-kick on five minutes, before Manny Onariase cleared a Pattisson cross for a corner.

Angelo Balanta was crowded out by three Carshalton defenders on 17 minutes, while Joe Quigley saw a header fall wide of the far post soon after.

Onariase headed over midway through the half, but Liam Gordon had to defend well at the far post, before Pattisson put an effort wide.

A dangerous run and cross from Korboa was headed clear by Luke Croll, before Gordon got in behind the home defence but saw his cross hacked clear.

Balanta's half-volley from Mitch Brundle's pass was well saved by Perntreou on 33 minutes, but the Colombian was unable to find Gordon after the left-back stormed forward to join an attack moments later.

James Dobson flashed a ball across the box but beyond Alexander McQueen, before Matt Robinson showed good control on the edge of the box but saw a well-struck volley blocked.

A McQueen corner two minutes before half time then caused problems for the hosts, but they managed to scramble the ball clear before Pattisson was booked for kicking the ball away as the scoreline remained blank.

The second half was only three minutes old when Robinson fired wide, but Carshalton then took the lead on 51 minutes when Bobby Price found the net after Daggers got into a mess at the back.

McQueen had a header saved by Perntreou three minutes later, while Dobson cut inside onto his right foot and had a shot deflected behind for a corner.

And Daggers made two changes around the hour mark as strikers Reece Grant and Chike Kandi came on for Onariase and McQueen respectively.

The move paid off on 65 minutes as Grant headed Robinson's cross past Perntreou to get the visitors back on level terms, with Dobson firing a shot over from Kandi's pass soon after.

Robinson was booked for a foul on Korboa, who then scuffed a shot wide after getting away from a pair of Daggers defenders.

But Korboa found the net six minutes from time to restore Carshalton's lead and Daggers had claims for handball waved away during stoppage time, when Robinson let fly from the edge of the box, as they crashed out.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Onariase (Grant 59), Croll, Gordon, Brundle, Robinson, McQueen (Kandi 59), Dobson (Luque 82), Balanta, Quigley.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Eleftheriou, Wood, Graham.