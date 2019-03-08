National League: Chesterfield 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge ensured they did not return empty-handed from the Proact Stadium after battling to a hard-earned point on Saturday.

The visitors struggled to retain possession in the opening minutes and Elliot Justham had tip a deflected free-kick over his crossbar on 12 minutes.

But Daggers won the ball high up the pitch for Joan Luque to try and play in Liam Gordon, who was just beaten by Spireites keeper Luke Coddington.

Angelo Balanta showed excellent control to play in Luque midway through the half, but the Spaniard fired a cross-shot wide of the target.

And Mike Fondop had his name taken by the referee for a late challenge on Manny Onariase just past the half-hour mark, before Gordon showed great skill to beat his man and put a dangerous cross into the box, which was well cleared.

Good link-up play between Balanta and Joe Quigley saw Alex McQueen's cross claimed by Coddington, but Daggers took the lead on 36 minutes when Luque swapped passes with Balanta and produced an excellent finish.

And the visitors went close to a second just before half time when McQueen teed up Quigley, whose effort was diverted wide by the foot of Coddington.

Luque forced Coddington into another save, with Harry Phipps and Kenny Clark having attempts from the resulting corner.

And Daggers were on the front foot at the start of the second half as Quigley won a free-kick which McQueen whipped into the box, before Luque won a corner.

And Onariase went close from the set-piece, heading just wide of the post.

Jonathan Smith dragged a shot wide for the home side, who made two substitutions before the hour mark and also saw Haydn Hollis booked for a foul on Balanta.

Balanta, Quigley and Gordon linked up well before Luque tested Coddington from 25 yards to win another Daggers corner.

But Quigley and Gordon both failed to take chances to shoot soon after, allowing the hosts to clear the danger.

Chesterfield began to see more of the ball midway through the half and got back on level terms on 68 minutes as Fondop rose highest to head past Justham.

The Daggers goal came under pressure after the equaliser, but Justham did well to punch clear on a couple of occasions before Will Wright replaced Gordon.

Reece Grant came on for Quigley with eight minutes left and burst in behind the home defence before having a shot blocked.

Then McQueen saw a header tipped over by Coddington as the visitors threatened once more, but Justham had to head clear at the other end after a near mix-up with Clark and Joe Rowley sent a free-kick just past the post.

Onariase showed his value to the team with some good defending during injury time, with Laurence Maguire heading over at the far post for the Spireites from the final chance of the afternoon.

Dagenham: Justham, Onariase, Clark, Croll, Gordon (Wright 73), McQueen, Brundle, Phipps, Luque, Balanta (Dobson 86), Quigley (Grant 82).

Unused subs: Wood, Robinson.