Daggers beaten on trip to Chesterfield

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Chesterfield 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered more woe in the Vanarama National League as they lost 2-0 away to Chesterfield.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made three changes following Tuesday’s defeat to Dover Athletic, with Chike Kandi, Ben Goodliffe and Will Wright all recalled.

Jack Munns dropped to the bench, while Conor Wilkinson missed out through injury and Nathan Smith was absent from the matchday squad altogether.

Liam Gordon was responsible for the Essex club’s first shot on target of the match, stinging the palms of Shwan Jalal from distance in the 12th minute.

Wright was next to go close nine minutes later, but Jalal was again behind the long-range effort.

Doug Loft was another to chance his arm in the 31st minute, but his effort was tame and comfortable for Jalal.

That proved to be the final shot on target from either side in the opening half as they went into the break with the score goalless.

It did not take long for the Victoria Road side to fall behind in the second half, with Jonathan Smith putting the Spireites ahead from the edge of the area in the 48th minute.

To compound Daggers’ misery, the home team then added a second through Scott Boden two minutes later.

Matt Robinson tried to pull one back for the Victoria Road side after spinning his marker in the 59th minute, but shot straight at Jalal.

Try as they mate, the Essex club could not find a way back into the game as they slipped to another league defeat.

Daggers will hope for better on Tuesday night when they make the lengthy trip to Fylde in the league.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Evans, Maguire, Westley, Rowley, Hollis, Smith, Denton, Yarney, Boden, Chapman.

Subs: Carter, Shaw, Reid, Weir, Fortune.

Daggers: Justham, Nunn, Gordon, Robinson, Clark, Kandi, Balanta, Goodliffe, Wright, Loft, Onariase.

Subs: Moore (GK), Davey, Adeloye, Munns, Harfield.