Daggers beaten on trip to Chesterfield

PUBLISHED: 16:59 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 30 March 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Vanarama National League: Chesterfield 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered more woe in the Vanarama National League as they lost 2-0 away to Chesterfield.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made three changes following Tuesday’s defeat to Dover Athletic, with Chike Kandi, Ben Goodliffe and Will Wright all recalled.

Jack Munns dropped to the bench, while Conor Wilkinson missed out through injury and Nathan Smith was absent from the matchday squad altogether.

Liam Gordon was responsible for the Essex club’s first shot on target of the match, stinging the palms of Shwan Jalal from distance in the 12th minute.

Wright was next to go close nine minutes later, but Jalal was again behind the long-range effort.

Doug Loft was another to chance his arm in the 31st minute, but his effort was tame and comfortable for Jalal.

That proved to be the final shot on target from either side in the opening half as they went into the break with the score goalless.

It did not take long for the Victoria Road side to fall behind in the second half, with Jonathan Smith putting the Spireites ahead from the edge of the area in the 48th minute.

To compound Daggers’ misery, the home team then added a second through Scott Boden two minutes later.

Matt Robinson tried to pull one back for the Victoria Road side after spinning his marker in the 59th minute, but shot straight at Jalal.

Try as they mate, the Essex club could not find a way back into the game as they slipped to another league defeat.

Daggers will hope for better on Tuesday night when they make the lengthy trip to Fylde in the league.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Evans, Maguire, Westley, Rowley, Hollis, Smith, Denton, Yarney, Boden, Chapman.

Subs: Carter, Shaw, Reid, Weir, Fortune.

Daggers: Justham, Nunn, Gordon, Robinson, Clark, Kandi, Balanta, Goodliffe, Wright, Loft, Onariase.

Subs: Moore (GK), Davey, Adeloye, Munns, Harfield.

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Funeral of Jodie Chesney: Scouts lead guard of honour as community says final goodbye to teenage victim of knife crime

Family, friends and local Scout groups at the funeral of Jodie Chesney (inset) at the Ascension Church. Photos: Met Police/Ken Mears

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Union accuses council of 'intensifying social cleansing' with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Daggers beaten on trip to Chesterfield

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham schoolgirl's anti-racism artwork to be entered in Show Racism the Red Card competition

Ciel Ysabella De Guzman won All Saints Catholic School's competition for her drawing of four ethnically diverse woman merged into one face. Picture: ALL SAINTS

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Dry for when the clocks go forward!

Ron Jeffries shared this picture of Fairlop Waters, Barkingside, last week, saying: Balmy sunny days found children, adults and Canada geese cooling off beside or on the lake.

Work starts in Dagenham on 92 pre-fab homes for borough's homeless

Breaking the ground at the site where 92 pre-fabs are due to be built as temporary accommodation for the borough's homeless. Picture: ANDREW BAKER

Taylor set to make raft of changes to Daggers XI for Chesterfield trip

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
