Taylor set to make raft of changes to Daggers XI for Chesterfield trip

Essex club lost 3-1 at home to Dover Athletic on Tuesday and manager was far from happy with performance

Peter Taylor has hinted he could make wholesale changes to his Dagenham & Redbridge starting XI for Saturday’s trip to Chesterfield in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers returned to action on Tuesday night following a two-week break, but struggled through a miserable 3-1 defeat at home to Dover Athletic.

The Essex club were particularly poor in the first half and boss Taylor did not hold back in his appraisal of the opening 45 minutes.

The former Bahrain boss says he was happy with the improvements in the second half, but still suggested there could be plenty of changes to his line-up for the trip to the Spireites.

The 66-year-old said: “The players have to realise their responsibilities. I’m the manager and I have to pick the team, and when players play like they did in the first half on Tuesday, there’s a fair chance I’m going to make a few changes for the next game.

“I was disappointed with how we played in the first half, but they gave themselves a bit more of a chance to be considered for Saturday with how they played in the second half.”

While their first-half display was dire, Daggers did improve after the interval against Dover.

And alhough they conceded a third early in the second half, Will Wright nabbed his first goal in red and blue as the Essex club finished the game strongly.

In truth, the Victoria Road outfit had enough good opportunities to have restored parity before the full-time whistle, something which Taylor acknowledged.

And though dissatisfied with the display and result on the whole, the Daggers boss was at least content with the improvement of his team in the second half.

“I’ve never questioned our players’ effort and I’ve never said they didn’t try; I know they care, but they didn’t put it in in the right areas in the first half,” he added.

“In the second half, they did and I congratulated them on that.

“We should have scored two or three goals in the second half, like when Ben Nunn went through and he should have scored or given someone else an easy tap-in.

“Chike Kandi then had the easiest of headers and even I would have headed that one in.”