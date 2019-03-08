Manager Taylor takes pop at Daggers fans as team suffer defeat on Chesterfield trip

Rather than focus on his own shortcomings, boss decided to criticise Daggers fans after latest loss

Peter Taylor took aim at the Dagenham & Redbridge fans after his team lost 2-0 at Chesterfield in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers slipped to a third straight defeat in the league after second-half goals from Jonathan Smith and Scott Boden handed the Spireites all three points.

A total of 122 fans of the Essex club were in attendance at the Proact Stadium to witness another disappointing afternoon for the Victoria Road side.

Many of those away supporters were also left baffled when boss Taylor opted to make three changes simultaneously midway through the second half.

Angelo Balanta and Doug Loft were two of those to be replaced, despite performing well for Daggers.

That angered some of the visiting support, who voiced their concern when the substitutions were made.

Taylor explained after the match why he chose to make three changes simultaneously, but in doing so called out the fans that had parted with their hard-earned cash and time to witness another defeat.

The ex-Kerala Blasters boss told the club website: “We were losing 2-0, so was it worth a gamble or not?

“Should I have kept it the same when after 50 minutes we were losing 2-0?

“I’m amazed that people don’t expect the manager to change certain things to look at certain things.

“Angelo had just been booked and he could easily have got another booking, then we miss him for the next match.

“I think he’s too important for us to be without him and I also wanted to play with a front three.

“Playing a front three at times has come off and at times it hasn’t. If it doesn’t work, unfortunately the noisy ones get noisier.”

As for the performance, Taylor feels his team played well in the first half and were punished for a sloppy start to the second period.

He added: “The first half was a good display and I was very happy with how we played in the first half.

“We mixed it up and passed the ball around, but we didn’t create too many chances.

“We looked a decent team and I was very happy with them at half time.

“You come out in the second half and their player has a shot from distance that we should have closed down better.

“We get a bit deflated and it lifts their game for them to get another goal which kills us.”