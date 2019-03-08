Chesterfield boss knows Daggers will be a tough test

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan knows Peter Taylor's Dagenham & Redbridge will be a tough challenge.

The Spirites will welcome the Daggers to the Proact Stadium this afternoon for a National League clash.

Boss Sheridan knows his side will have to improve as they come up against the former England caretaker and his side on the back of their 3-2 win over Yeovil Town.

"Dagenham are a good team. They have got a really good manager who I think a lot of, Peter Taylor," Sheridan said.

" He is very experienced. He is a top bloke as well. I have got a lot of time for him. He knows the game inside out."

Dagenham have had mixed fortunes so far while Chesterfield are struggling near the foot of the table heading into the fixture.

"They have started okay. They have had good results. Anyone coming to play us will look at us and think 'listen, let's get at Chesterfield.

"They might have a soft centre to them and they struggle at home. They are vulnerable at home'.

"Those coming to play us at the moment can't wait."

The former Carlisle United manager knows his side must start making it harder for teams to get anything from them at home.

"We have got to make it difficult and go into the game thinking we are going to win the game. We might need a little bit of luck to win the game."