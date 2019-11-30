National League: Chorley 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered a third successive defeat in the space of seven days at Victory Park on Saturday.

Having lost 3-0 at AFC Fylde last Saturday and been beaten 2-1 at home by Sutton in midweek, Daggers travelled north again without manager Peter Taylor as he recovers from surgery.

Jody Brown and Terry Harris named an unchanged Daggers side due to a number of injuries among the squad and in the second minute they saw Joan Luque deliver a cross in, which was cleared away by the hosts.

Moments later Daggers pressed forward again with Alex McQueen almost able to pull the trigger, but the ball was intercepted by Courtney Meppen-Walters.

The hosts then had their first chance of the match as Charles Vernam fired an effort well over the crossbar in the fifth minute.

In the 18th minute goalkeeper Elliot Justham was forced to pull off an excellent save to deny Alex Newby.

Daggers then pressed forward once again with their next best chance coming in the 29th minute when some great build-up play saw the ball reach Spaniard Luque, who cut inside and fired over the crossbar from distance.

Midfielder Mitch Brundle forced Matt Urwin into a good save before Meppen-Walters had to clear the ball off the line as Daggers enjoyed the better of a goalless first half.

Newby flashed a header wide for the hosts soon after the restart, while Daggers went close on 56 minutes when Joe Quigley flicked on a cross and saw it cleared at the vital moment.

Chike Kandi cut inside and fired a left-footed shot widee of the mark, before Jake Cottrell was booked for a foul on Will Wright on the hour.

Justham produced a stunning save to tip over an effort from Vernam, but Chorley broke the deadlock on 63 minutes with a wonder goal from Newby, who received the ball on the edge of the box and found the top corner with a shot on the half volley.

Wright made a superb last-ditch tackle to deny Chorley a second, before Daggers countered and McQueen fired wide of the target.

And substitute Reece Grant almost made an immediate impact after replacing Quigley, but Luque's ball over the top was too strong and ran through to the keeper.

Urwin cut out Kandi's ball across the box and was also equal to an effort from Luque with a quarter of an hour remaining, before the Spaniard had a cross blocked four minutes from time.

But despite camping in Chorley's half in the closing stages, Daggers could not find an equaliser and were left empty-handed once again.

Chorley: Urwin, Blakeman, Teague, Meppen-Walters, Newby (O'Keefe 83), Carver, Ross, Smith, Baines, Nortey (Cottrell 52), Vernam.

Unused subs: Newby, Massanka, Holroyd.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou, Wright, Clark, Stevenson, Brundle, Robinson, McQueen (Dobson 81), Luque, Kandi, Quigley (Grant 70).

Unused subs: Seaden, Wood.