Clark insists Daggers should be proud of avoiding relegation

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge and Andy Drury of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club secured safety with a 1-0 win at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge and Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge and Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kenny Clark insists everyone involved with Dagenham & Redbridge should be proud of avoiding relegation from the Vanarama National League this season.

This time 12 months ago, doubts remained over whether the Essex club would make it to the start of the current campaign with Daggers in a dire financial position.

Thankfully the Victoria Road outfit were able to find enough funds to start the season, but went without a win in their opening eight fixtures.

Things changed drastically both on and off the pitch once Trinity Sports Holdings became the majority shareholders in September and Daggers have rarely looked back since then.

Safety was secured at the weekend with a 1-0 triumph at Clark's former side Ebbsfleet United and the defender, who wore the armband in Kent, says beating the drop should be seen as a huge achievement.

“At one stage this season the club was bottom of the league and there were times last summer when the club didn't know if they were going to survive or fold,” said the 30-year-old.

“To stick together as a team along with all the backroom staff and come through that to secure safety was brilliant. We're all looking forward to next season now.”

As for the victory at Ebbsfleet, Daggers were able to end a five-game winless run in the league thanks to Tomi Adeloye's goal.

The Essex club were also able to claim back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time since September.

And all in all, it seems Clark enjoyed a fine return to the club he left back in November.

“It's always nice to win at your former club and also get a clean sheet,” he added.

“It was nice to go back to Ebbsfleet and get the three points and it was a good team performance.

“Ebbsfleet are fighting for the play-offs and we knew it was going to be a tough game, but everyone stood up to the challenge and we got our just rewards.”